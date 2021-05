The 16GB memory ceiling and two Thunderbolt ports on M1-based Macs has left pro users more than a little concerned — will the eventual higher-end systems be hobbled compared to their Intel counterparts? Thankfully, the answer might be "no." Bloomberg sources claim the rumored MacBook Pro redesign and a higher-end Mac mini will use chips that not only "greatly outpace" the M1's performance, but will include up to 64GB of RAM and four Thunderbolt ports. That's no different than on the existing Intel models, but it should still be a relief if you intend to push a future Apple Silicon laptop to its limits.