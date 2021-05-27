Sam Houston beats Lamar to keep season alive

Randy Bergeron | Southland Conference

HAMMOND — The Sam Houston Bearkats will live to play at least one more day at the Southland Conference Tournament after beating Lamar on Thursday in an elimination game.

After a quiet offensive performance in their tournament-opening loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Bearkats blasted three home runs against the Cardinals en route to a 7-4 victory at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Sam Houston will play the loser of AMCC and Abilene Christian in another win-or-go home matchup on Friday at 9 a.m.

“This group has done it all year,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We’ve had some disappointment here and there, and they just come back the next day and are the same crew that they are when they’re on a roll. I love being around them … it’s fun to compete with this group.”

Lamar sophomore Ben MacNaughton scored on an error to get the scoring started in the top of the first, but Sam Houston answered right back. Bryce Holmes drew a lead-off walk to begin the Bearkats’ day at the plate, and fellow junior Colton Cowser launched a go-ahead, two-run bomb into the parking lot behind the right field fence on the next at-bat to put the Bearkats up 2-1.

Junior Jack Rogers and freshman Easton Loyd also sent home runs to the same location, with the trio going a combined 9-of-12 at the plate with four RBIs and four runs scored.

“After yesterday and the sad loss at the end, we just wanted to come out, compete and give it our best,” Loyd said. “We're trying to stay around this weekend, so I was just trying to be locked in. ... Whenever we have Jack Rogers and Colton Cowser banging, it just gets the rest of the guys going.”

Kyle Backhus provided a productive start for the Bearkats, striking out five batters while allowing five hits and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, but left the game with his team trailing 4-3 due to a pair of unearned runs. Lance Lusk (2-3) came in and closed the door for Sam Houston, giving up just one hit in 3 1/3 shutout innings to secure the victory.

“KB went out and competed his tail off … and Lance has been doing that for us all year,” Sirianni said. “He’s been fighting a little bit of a bug and didn’t have his best stuff, but man does he compete. He just moves the ball around, and nobody thinks they're better than Lance does. His confidence is huge.”

Rogers tied the game with his home run in the bottom of the sixth, with Loyd putting the Bearkats on top for good with a solo shot of his own in the next inning. Anthony MacKenzie added on to the damage in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run single up the middle to stretch Sam Houston's lead to three.

“The message is just keep going,” Sirianni said. “Just keep showing up, compete your tail off and have a lot of fun. I think the fun that we’ve had all year is just getting started.”

Freshman righthander Coltin Atkinson will get the start for the Bearkats in their first game on Friday. If they win, they’ll play again later that night, with two more games potentially set for Saturday.