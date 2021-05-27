newsbreak-logo
Special Olympics Wisconsin returns to group events

By Vince Vitrano
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Special Olympics Wisconsin put on track and field events this month across the state. They're the largest group events the nonprofit hosted since the COVID shut down a year ago.

Special Olympics serves more than 9,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in Wisconsin. Two new fundraisers are happening this June. The Sun Run and Solar Plunge events feature a 5K run/walk followed by the opportunity to plunge in a cool tank of water.

The Milwaukee area event takes place at Wisconsin State Fair Park at the Milwaukee Mile, with participants taking a lap around the track.

For more information on signing up for the Sun Run and Solar Plunge click here: https://www.specialolympicswisconsin.org/events/sun-run-solar-plunge/

