Special Olympics Wisconsin returns to group events

Special Olympics Wisconsin put on track and field events this month across the state. They're the largest group events the nonprofit hosted since the COVID shut down a year ago.

Special Olympics serves more than 9,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in Wisconsin. Two new fundraisers are happening this June. The Sun Run and Solar Plunge events feature a 5K run/walk followed by the opportunity to plunge in a cool tank of water.

The Milwaukee area event takes place at Wisconsin State Fair Park at the Milwaukee Mile, with participants taking a lap around the track.

For more information on signing up for the Sun Run and Solar Plunge click here: https://www.specialolympicswisconsin.org/events/sun-run-solar-plunge/

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip