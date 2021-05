The original Pokémon Snap had just a few simple tools you could experiment with. You basically just had your camera, apples, pester balls, and the Poke Flute to interact with the various monsters you were driven past. The sequel, New Pokémon Snap, finally arrived years after the N64 classic and brought with it a few new toys you can use while trying to snap that perfect picture for the professor. Illumina Orbs are one of the new additions and possibly the most exciting of the bunch, but they’re also the hardest to get your hands on.