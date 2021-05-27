How To Eat & Drink Your Way Through Overtown

From Miami’s Black heritage to soul food restaurants and captivating art, this is your insider’s guide to Historic Overtown. Just west of Downtown Miami, Historic Overtown is a neighborhood steeped in Miami’s Black heritage. During its heyday starting in the 1930s, it was a bustling entertainment district nicknamed Little Broadway for its similarities to Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance. Stars such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday all performed on its stages, and civil rights leaders and athletes like Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X mingled in its clubs. In the 1960s, Overtown fell on hard times after the construction of two major freeways cut through the community and displaced thousands of residents. Today, Historic Overtown’s spirit continues through its art, music and soul food, which you can discover with our guide to the best things to do.