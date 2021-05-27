How To Eat & Drink Your Way Through Overtown
As long as I can remember, I’ve been a student of hospitality, cuisine, and dining. That’s what led me to my current career as founder and owner of The Copper Door B&B and Rosie’s Pop-Up in Historic Overtown, which I run with my husband, Chef Akino West. I moved to Miami about seven years ago, and I’ve since fallen in love with the cultural vibrance of this city. But being a part of the cultural fabric and evolution of Overtown has been a particularly eye-opening experience - and shown me the potential the neighborhood has.www.theinfatuation.com