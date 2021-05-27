Cancel
Restaurants

How To Eat & Drink Your Way Through Overtown

By Jamila West
As long as I can remember, I’ve been a student of hospitality, cuisine, and dining. That’s what led me to my current career as founder and owner of The Copper Door B&B and Rosie’s Pop-Up in Historic Overtown, which I run with my husband, Chef Akino West. I moved to Miami about seven years ago, and I’ve since fallen in love with the cultural vibrance of this city. But being a part of the cultural fabric and evolution of Overtown has been a particularly eye-opening experience - and shown me the potential the neighborhood has.

Miami, FL
The Urban

Many of Overtown's best parties take place at The Urban, an outdoor venue where you may come across some of Miami’s A-list hip-hop celebs like Rick Ross, Trina, and The City Girls, to name just a few. The multifaceted Keon Williams manages this musically-driven outdoor bar. Keep an eye on The Urban’s Instagram to stay up to date on the latest happenings.
Dogfish Head Miami

Dogfish Head is a Wynwood brewery with indoor and outdoor seating. This place used to be Concrete Beach Brewery, and it looks almost the same except for a new paint job. But it's still a great choice to grab some beers with friends or an after-work drink with coworkers. It's quiet enough to have a conversation, there's lots of shaded outdoor seating and booths good for small groups, and the beer is tasty. If it's a hot day, try the SeaQuench Lime Slushi, a very good frozen beer blended with sugar and lime. They also have a food truck that churns out bar snacks like conch and crab fritters, empanadas, and wings.
Groovin' Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge

Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.