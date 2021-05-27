Cellar Upstairs

This week we are offering two wines. Yep, you read that right, just two wines. The first is our WINE of the SUMMER. What makes a wine a great summer wine? Well yes, it is white and dry, but it’s more than that. It comes from and speaks of a place that is, well summery, it is a wine that is easy to enjoy, but to be THE wine it also has to be complex and interesting. Foremost of all it has to be a wine that can handle being chilled cold. So many wines don’t really want to be served too cold. In doing so you lose their subtleties, and they can also be made to just be bracing and austere. A great summer wine will show texture and acid, and tons of flavor, even when super cold. Enter the Trebbiano below… and it’s even better as the hard chill comes off it. We are selling it by the bottle and in six packs.The second wine is a 10 year old Volnay from well respected, but not super famous domaine. Bachelet-Monnot’s Volnay 1er Cru Santenots 2011. We opened one just so we could provide you with an accurate description, and in one word, “yum.” Read on below for more details.