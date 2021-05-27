newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

BUDGET DEETS EXPOSE HOW KANSAS CITY DEFUNDS POLICE!!!

tonyskansascity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now KICK-ASS TKC TIPSTERS offer an important view of the current funding debate by diving into the KCMO budget in order to expose the city hall defunding scheme at work. "The PD posted their budget yesterday. The operating budgets for both Central Patrol and Metro Patrol is the exact amount that was taken in the (shady) city ordinance. Literally they took all of the money to run the stations... in the urban core. Community policing is important for sure. But if they can’t answer calls for help then community policing won’t work.

www.tonyskansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Community Policing#City Ordinance#Defunding#Police#Kick Ass Tkc Tipsters#Money#City Hall#Calls#Scheme#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person. Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

City of KCMO News Releases

The Kansas City Municipal Court will move to a mix of virtual and in-person hearings in June and will start issuing warrants again for people who miss their in-person court dates. During the pandemic, the court held virtual hearings for everything except trials and did not issue warrants for missing virtual hearings. If you have missed court dates or past-due fines, you are urged to handle them before the new process starts.
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Kansas City police K-9 dies at 9 years old

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s died on May 14. The department said that K-9 Zina was 9 years old and was part of the interdiction unit. The police say that she recovered the following...
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Lawmakers Back Lawsuits Over Police Budget Cuts

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation taking aim at the defund-the-police movement. A bill given final approval Friday would allow people to sue local governments that cut police budgets by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period. The bill also includes other protections for police, including a ban on probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous crimes against law officers, firefighters or emergency service providers. Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...