NFL

Watch: Steelers ILB No. 55 Participated Some In Thursday’s OTA Practice

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday appears to have been a big day for certain Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker that wears No. 55 as that player was spotted on the field during the team’s OTA session by several media members. Tackle Zach Banner confirmed on Thursday after the session that No. 55 did indeed practice some, just as he did.

