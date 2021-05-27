Rock 'n' Roll to return to Nashville this November

The date has been set for this year's Rock 'n' Roll running series in Music City.

After canceling the 2020 event and postponing the 2021 event, The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will be held on Saturday, November 20.

Earlier this year, organizers made the decision to move the date of this year's event from April to later in the fall, however, the date was not announced until Thursday morning. Organizers said the new date could not be set until the Tennessee Titans home schedule was released.

"We are looking forward to the return of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville this November,” Scott Ramsey, president & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council said. "The race is one of the marquee events on our Nashville sports calendar and annually produces a multi-million dollar economic impact for our city. A special thanks goes out to the race organizers at IRONMAN along with the thousands of runners and volunteers who navigated this challenging year together and will make its return better than ever before."

The event offers five different course lengths: a marathon, half marathon, 6.15 mile, 5K and 1 mile.

For more information on the event and how to register, click here .