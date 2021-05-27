newsbreak-logo
Rock 'n' Roll to return to Nashville this November

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
The date has been set for this year's Rock 'n' Roll running series in Music City.

After canceling the 2020 event and postponing the 2021 event, The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will be held on Saturday, November 20.

Earlier this year, organizers made the decision to move the date of this year's event from April to later in the fall, however, the date was not announced until Thursday morning. Organizers said the new date could not be set until the Tennessee Titans home schedule was released.

"We are looking forward to the return of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville this November,” Scott Ramsey, president & CEO of the Nashville Sports Council said. "The race is one of the marquee events on our Nashville sports calendar and annually produces a multi-million dollar economic impact for our city. A special thanks goes out to the race organizers at IRONMAN along with the thousands of runners and volunteers who navigated this challenging year together and will make its return better than ever before."

The event offers five different course lengths: a marathon, half marathon, 6.15 mile, 5K and 1 mile.

For more information on the event and how to register, click here .

Owensboro (Ky.) Wimsatt quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had a solid showing at Sunday's Elite 11 Regional Camp in Nashville. Wimsatt was one of the headliners at the Elite 11 Camp in Nashville and showed why he's such a highly touted prospect. He made our Top Performers list following the camp and even more importantly, walked away with an invite to the Elite 11 Finals that will be held later in the summer.