Long Beach, CA

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in North Long Beach

By Sebastian Echeverry
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago
A Long Beach police cruiser. File photo.

A woman died at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North Long Beach Wednesday night.

Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Two drive-by shootings in West Long Beach leave 1 man injured, police say

Two drive-by shootings took place Friday evening in West Long Beach in which a man was injured in one of the shootings, according to Long Beach Police.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Apparent robbery in West Long Beach leaves 1 teenager dead, 1 man injured, police say

Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting Friday night in which one man was killed and another man was left in critical condition at the hospital, police said.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Police arrest man on suspicion of stabbing two amid a string of violent crime overnight

The Long Beach Police Department reported three separate stabbings and a shooting throughout the city overnight.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Police arrest suspect in April 15 stabbing near North Long Beach homeless encampment

On May 27 at approximately 12 p.m. outside of a Norwalk motel, police arrested an alleged suspect in an April 15 stabbing that resulted in death.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Column: When Long Beach sunk the plan to ship the Queen Mary to Japan

The spring of 1997 was Long Beach's last good chance to get out from under the insatiable money pit that is the Queen Mary.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man stabbed roommate to death after argument, Long Beach police say

Police on Sunday night arrested a man in West Long Beach after a dispute between him and his roommate escalated into a deadly stabbing, police say.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2014 Long Beach slaying

A Compton man pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree murder for the 2014 shooting death of a man in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Natural gas drivers to be exempt from Clean Truck fee at Port of Long Beach

Low-emissions natural gas-powered trucks will be exempt from a per-container fee thanks to a 4-1 vote by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners Monday. The Clean Truck Fund Rate, a $10 fee per 20-foot equivalent unit—a standard unit of measure for shipping containers, many of which are 40 feet long—is part of the San Pedro Bay Ports’ efforts to reach their goals of zero emissions. The fee has not yet been implemented as a third-party vendor was only recently selected to develop the collection method.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Police investigate shooting near Rainbow Lagoon in Downtown

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Downtown Long Beach waterfront early Sunday morning, the Long Beach Police Department said.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Man in custody after standoff inside police car in Los Altos area

Police took a man into custody after a standoff when he refused to turn over a metal object in his hand on Sunday near a grocery store in the Los Altos area, authorities said.