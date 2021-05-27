Christopher Lee and Vincent Price Honored by Horror Fans on Their Shared Birthday
Sir Christopher Lee and Vincent Price would both be celebrating their shared birthday today if they were still here, and fans everywhere are paying tribute to the late horror legends. Though Lee's career spanned decades and included many amazing performances, horror fans particularly appreciate his classic portrayals of Count Dracula in the Hammer Horror movies. Meanwhile, Price is best known for his unique look and personality, as seen in a variety of classic horror titles.movieweb.com