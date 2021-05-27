newsbreak-logo
Christopher Lee and Vincent Price Honored by Horror Fans on Their Shared Birthday

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Christopher Lee and Vincent Price would both be celebrating their shared birthday today if they were still here, and fans everywhere are paying tribute to the late horror legends. Though Lee's career spanned decades and included many amazing performances, horror fans particularly appreciate his classic portrayals of Count Dracula in the Hammer Horror movies. Meanwhile, Price is best known for his unique look and personality, as seen in a variety of classic horror titles.

Moviescomic-watch.com

Stars Of The Genre: Peter Cushing

Peter Wilton Cushing was one of the greatest actors of his generation. A graduate of the esteemed Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Cushing made over 100 TV and movie appearances throughout his career. He has played enticing, multi-dimensional characters like Victor Frankenstein, Van Helsing, Sherlock Holmes, and many more.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

5 little-known facts about Christopher Lee in Star Wars

Star Wars’ Prequel Saga drew in many famous actors who flourished in the limelight of the trilogy, but none brought the gravitas and power of the budding Sith Lord – Count Dooku! A fallen Jedi duelist who was apprenticed to Yoda and the master of Qui-Gon Jinn, Dooku would be a presence long felt during the Clone Wars until his untimely end upon the Revenge of the Sith.
Moviesnerdist.com

Horror God Vincent Price Never Actually Played a Vampire

I feel like this might be one of those Mandela Effect things. I was sure Vincent Price, one of the exalted, untouchable pillars of the horror movie world, had played a vampire at some point in his career. Why wouldn’t he!? He looks like a vampire all the time. He wears capes and stuff with ease. Heck, he even narrated “Thriller” and starred in The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo. Surely he’s been a vampire, right? Well, not really. He’s been vampire-adjacent a few times, sure. But whereas birthday mate Christopher Lee made a career out of sucking blood, and Peter Cushing made a career as a vampire killer, Price has been weirdly absent in the vampire movie pantheon.
Celebritiesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering The Great Christopher Lee

Few actors have had an impact on so many generations in the way that Christopher Lee did. The tall, dark and enigmatic actor’s deep baritone voice meant that he sounded as iconic as he looked and he had a career which saw him enter the Guinness record books for the actor with the most screen performances.
MoviesComicBook

The Vincent Price Funko Pop Is the King of Funkoween

Yesterday, Funko launched the 40th anniversary Elvira Pop figure as part of their weeklong Funkoween event. Now another horror icon is joining the Pop figure family - Vincent Price!. The Pop figure features Vincent Price in a burgundy-ish suit with frills, petting a black cat - menacingly. Pre-orders are live...
Entertainmentpremierpopc.com

Vincent Price Joins the Mistress of the Dark

The Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira, returns to monthly comic books and this time she’s joined by fellow horror comedy legend Vincent Price!. The two titans of terror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time as Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Elvira Meets Vincent Price! The ghost of Price has a mission that only the macabre maven can assist him with. The apocalypse is coming, and it’s heading straight to livestreaming for binge-watching! Leave it to a fabled lost film to save the day, if only our horror hostess and spectral companion can find it in time.
TV SeriesComicBook

Elvira Teams Up With Vincent Price for New Comic Series

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark is one of the most well-known figures in horror, with Dynamite Entertainment revealing that the team-up fans have been waiting decades for will finally happen when she embarks on an adventure with Vincent Price in an all-new series. Elvira performer Cassandra Peterson has long said that her dream collaborator was Price, and while Price passed away in 1993, the new series Elvira Meets Vincent Price marks the adventure that fans and Peterson herself have been desperate to make happen. The new series from writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) and artist Juan Samu (Black Panther, Transformers) will be delivering the first issue in the new series this August.