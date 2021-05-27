Christopher Lee and Vincent Price Honored by Horror Fans on Their Shared Birthday

I feel like this might be one of those Mandela Effect things. I was sure Vincent Price, one of the exalted, untouchable pillars of the horror movie world, had played a vampire at some point in his career. Why wouldn’t he!? He looks like a vampire all the time. He wears capes and stuff with ease. Heck, he even narrated “Thriller” and starred in The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo. Surely he’s been a vampire, right? Well, not really. He’s been vampire-adjacent a few times, sure. But whereas birthday mate Christopher Lee made a career out of sucking blood, and Peter Cushing made a career as a vampire killer, Price has been weirdly absent in the vampire movie pantheon.