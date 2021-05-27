Tyson Alualu Admits He Played Through The Pain To Close Out Last Season
Tyson Alualu is one of the league's most underrated ironmen. He's almost never out of the lineup, even more incredible considering the physical nature of the position he plays. In 11 years, he's missed just four games. And of those part of his 2010 draft class, only Ndamukong Suh has played more games than Alualu's 172. But playing and playing healthy are two different things. Rarely does any NFL player make it 172 games without fighting through injury. That's what happened to Alualu last season, pushing through multiple injuries by year's end.