Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Orbit announces a second generation of its B-Hyve hose faucet timer

By Michael Brown
TechHive
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re among the 75 percent of homeowners who water their lawn and garden with a garden hose or drip system, versus an in-ground sprinkler system, using a hose-based timer can help your garden thrive while saving you money and reducing your impact on the environment. Orbit makes our favorite hose-based sprinkler controller, the B-Hyve Smart Hose Watering Timer, and now it has introduced a second-generation of that product.

www.techhive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faucet#Second Generation#Hose#Smart Devices#Compatible Devices#Smartphone Apps#User Interface#Orbit#Homekit#Ac#First Generation Timers#Aa Batteries#Thread Radios#Ios Devices#Feature#Soil#Line#Lawn#B Hyve Hub#Homeowners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Electronicssoundandvision.com

Hands On: Second Generation Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K second generation has arrived. Not much has changed from the first generation Apple TV 4K. It has an upgraded processor chip and a newly designed Apple TV remote. It is possibly the best-performing streaming player available (as well as the most expensive). Still, depending on your current setup, you may not need to upgrade.
Electronicstctmagazine.com

Wematter launches second generation Density 2021 post-processing unit

Wematter has announced the launch of its second-generation Density 2021 water-jet cleaning cabinet for post-processing. The Density 2021 Gen II unit has been made available through the Gravity SLS ecosystem as part of a monthly subscription package, and as a stand-alone solution to complement existing 3D printing workflows. Though being introduced alongside Wematter's office-friendly SLS offering, the Density 2021 Gen II platform is also compatible with resin and filament based 3D printing processes.
Electronicsdweb.news

Product Review: BioBidet FLOW Motion Faucet

This review is the Bemis bioBidet Flow Motion faucet. The FLOW is a single-handle pull-down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology. A neighbor got the Brushed Nickel finish, and after seeing how her faucet worked, I had to have one. All of my faucet finishes are in the Oil Rubbed Bronze, so I had to have mine match (really, the Chrome is my favorite finish and always has been), but I digress.
Computersmacupdate.com

Nice Timer for Mac

Nice Timer is the only app you really need when you need... a timer! You can use this beautiful app as a timer or as a stopwatch in one of 10 built-in styles and take advantage of many great features like infinitely resizable display, quick timers or customizable global hotkeys.
Technologyandroidpolice.com

iPadOS 15 adds Android-style homescreen widgets and powerful multitasking tools

IPad users get some of the best exclusive features for Apple's touchscreen interfaces in iPadOS. That's remaining true with version 15, announced today at Apple's WWDC event. iPads are belatedly getting support for homescreen widgets, which were previously limited to a sidebar, and now work more or less the same as they do on iPhones and Android devices. But it's the large screen multitasking tools that really steal the show.
Computersrekkerd.org

Voxformer vocal channel strip plugin updated to v2.19

Voxengo has announced an update to the Voxformer multi-functional vocal channel strip plugin for Windows and Mac. Voxformer features a one-knob vocal compressor that allows you to get a tight, open and definitive professional vocal sound with an excellent articulation instantly. Combining several professional quality processing modules, Voxformer was designed...
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
Electronicsdxomark.com

Sonos Five Wireless Speaker review: Powerful and clean

Last June, Sonos gave its largest and first all-in-one wireless smart speaker an update. The Five thus replaced the popular Play:5 model with a refreshed design, increased memory and processing power, Bluetooth Low Energy compatibility, and a more stable and powerful Wi-Fi connection. As for audio, the revamped speaker promises studio-quality sound with deep bass, crisp high-end response, and an ultra-wide sound stage. The multi-room pioneering company chose the same architecture as for the Play:5: three high-excursion woofers and three tweeters along the top of the device — including two side-firing tweeters — powered by six Class-D amplifiers. Trueplay, the device’s ability to adapt to its acoustic environment, is still available via the Sonos (iOS) app.
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

Best IoT-driven Home Automation Protocols

If you own a talking virtual assistant like Alexa, a wearable device like FitBit or a smart television, you are already experiencing IoT at fundamental levels. Though these standalone devices don’t make up for an IoT based home automation solution, they still communicate with each other for data and insights.
InternetMac Observer

Proton Unveils Design Overhaul for Web ProtonMail

On Tuesday, Proton revealed a complete overhaul of the user interface with ProtonMail for web. The new ProtonMail is available to everyone. A brand new, modern look based on Proton’s new design language. Multiple layouts and themes so you can personalize your inbox and choose what works for you. Redesigned...
Computersdigitalinformationworld.com

What Should the Best UI Design Tool for a Beginner Offer?

The key consideration here is the learning curve: the gentler, the better. But there are several factors that contribute to this. Let’s see what they are:. Layout, menus, iconography, and navigation - Knowing your way around intuitively makes a great deal of difference in your efficiency and speed. Easy access...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 15: Redesigned Apple TV Siri Remote in Control Center

Apple alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K debuted a redesigned version of the Siri Remote, which is now available to customers with new ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ orders and as a $60 standalone replacement for the original ‌‌Siri‌‌ Remote. In lockstep with the hardware change, iOS 15 also includes a redesigned ‌Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote interface in the Control Center.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

iOS 15 Beta 1 Download Available for Developers Now

The first beta version of iOS 15 has been released for iPhone and iPod touch users enrolled in the developer beta program. Early developer betas are typically buggy and unstable, intended for software developers and advanced users, and are not recommended for other users to run on their devices. A public beta of iOS 15 will debut in July.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Garmin Dash Cam 47 with App, Voice Control, Parking Guard

So you are worried about your car getting messed with when you are not around? The Garmin Dash Cam 47 can help. It is a smart car camera with 1080p resolution and 140-degree field of view. It comes with voice control and online file upload for easy access. Hot Computer...
Softwarehypebeast.com

Microsoft Will Be Announcing the Next Generation of Windows "Very Soon"

Microsoft will soon be unveiling its next-generation Windows operating system. During the company’s Build 2021 digital event, CEO Satya Nadella revealed that although Microsoft can’t share much about the upcoming Windows version just yet, he has been personally testing the operating system, and will be sharing more information very soon.
TechnologyTechCrunch

RevenueCat raises $40M Series B for its in-app subscription platform

The funding round was led by Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund and included participation from Index Ventures, SaaStr, Oakhouse, Adjacent and FundersClub, as well as Blinklist CTO Tobias Balling and Algolia CEO Nicolas Dessaigne. With the round, YC Continuity Partner Anu Hariharan is joining RevenueCat’s board, which today includes Index’s Mark Fiorentino in addition to the founders.