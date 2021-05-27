Orbit announces a second generation of its B-Hyve hose faucet timer
If you’re among the 75 percent of homeowners who water their lawn and garden with a garden hose or drip system, versus an in-ground sprinkler system, using a hose-based timer can help your garden thrive while saving you money and reducing your impact on the environment. Orbit makes our favorite hose-based sprinkler controller, the B-Hyve Smart Hose Watering Timer, and now it has introduced a second-generation of that product.www.techhive.com