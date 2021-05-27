Orbit announces a second generation of its B-Hyve hose faucet timer

Last June, Sonos gave its largest and first all-in-one wireless smart speaker an update. The Five thus replaced the popular Play:5 model with a refreshed design, increased memory and processing power, Bluetooth Low Energy compatibility, and a more stable and powerful Wi-Fi connection. As for audio, the revamped speaker promises studio-quality sound with deep bass, crisp high-end response, and an ultra-wide sound stage. The multi-room pioneering company chose the same architecture as for the Play:5: three high-excursion woofers and three tweeters along the top of the device — including two side-firing tweeters — powered by six Class-D amplifiers. Trueplay, the device’s ability to adapt to its acoustic environment, is still available via the Sonos (iOS) app.