First Uncharted Footage Has Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg Dressed to Kill

Fans are eager to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt bring Reed Richards and Sue Storm to life in Fantastic Four and this new image highlights why. It’s rather well-documented how much fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would like to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in a Fantastic Four project. The couple have topped multiple fan-casting lists in recent years and the desire to see them play these characters has increased dramatically in recent months now that we know that a movie about Marvel’s First Family is on the horizon.