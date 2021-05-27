First Uncharted Footage Has Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg Dressed to Kill
Sony have unveiled the first, briefest bit of footage from their upcoming adaptation of the video game series Uncharted in a new promotional video detailing Sony employees' drive to customer satisfaction. Featuring the movie's lead duo Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg sporting stylish tuxedos, the footage is frustratingly short, but does finally give us a glimpse at Holland's Drake and Wahlberg's Sullivan in motion. Skip to around the 1:33 mark for a tiny look at Uncharted.movieweb.com