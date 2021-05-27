newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

First Uncharted Footage Has Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg Dressed to Kill

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony have unveiled the first, briefest bit of footage from their upcoming adaptation of the video game series Uncharted in a new promotional video detailing Sony employees' drive to customer satisfaction. Featuring the movie's lead duo Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg sporting stylish tuxedos, the footage is frustratingly short, but does finally give us a glimpse at Holland's Drake and Wahlberg's Sullivan in motion. Skip to around the 1:33 mark for a tiny look at Uncharted.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Sophia Taylor Ali
Person
Francis Drake
Person
Tati Gabrielle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Stars#First Uncharted Footage#English#Zombieland#Sony Pictures Releasing#Adaptation#Intrepid Fortune Hunters#Post Production#Director Ruben Fleischer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Overlooked Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Anyone with even the slightest interest in action cinema has seen Die Hard at least a handful of times, but Bruce Willis has been phoning it in for so long that there’s now an entire generation of movie fans out there who don’t remember, or might not even be aware, that he was once one of the biggest and most bankable A-list stars on the planet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Mark Wahlberg Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head

Actors are always preparing for their next role and sometimes that means adopting new style of clothing, way of speaking, or even a completely different hairstyle or physique—and Mark Wahlberg has done just that. Wahlberg just shaved his head for an upcoming role, and the actor, producer, restaurateur, and former rapper looks almost unrecognizable now. Keep reading to see his new haircut and the other transformation he's undergone for his latest movie.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Mark Wahlberg film 'Infinite' from Antoine Fuqua heading to Paramount+

May 6 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg's upcoming sci-fi film Infinite from director Antoine Fuqua will be skipping theaters and heading to streaming service Paramount+ in June. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement on Thursday during a quarterly earnings call. Infinite was originally set to hit theaters on September 24....
MoviesEmpire

Mark Wahlberg's Infinite And Camila Cabello's Cinderella Skipping Cinemas For Streaming

Though we're all anticipating cinema's big return, it appears there are some movies – and the studios that made them – unwilling to completely commit to coming back. Two new films, sci-fi thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and the latest adaptation of Cinderella, which marks the film debut of singer Camilla Cabello, will both be headed to streaming services.
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shaved Head

The “Infinite” actor shows off another body transformation, this time revealing his new buzzed look…and it’s safe to say fans are shook. Watch!
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt suit up in jaw-dropping new Fantastic Four image

Fans are eager to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt bring Reed Richards and Sue Storm to life in Fantastic Four and this new image highlights why. It’s rather well-documented how much fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would like to see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in a Fantastic Four project. The couple have topped multiple fan-casting lists in recent years and the desire to see them play these characters has increased dramatically in recent months now that we know that a movie about Marvel’s First Family is on the horizon.
MoviesMovieWeb

Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Goes Straight-To-Streaming on Paramount+ This June

Another major release will skip theaters and go straight to streaming instead, this time its Mark Wahlberg and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi action flick, Infinite, which will now premiere on Paramount+ in June 2021. Due to the ongoing global situation, big studio releases moving away from the traditional theatrical release and opting instead for a streaming one has become a familiar site over the past year.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Mark Wahlberg’s New Sci-Fi Movie Will Skip Theaters And Go Straight To Streaming

CBS All Access only rebranded as Paramount+ in March, but the latest combatant in the streaming wars is already making some serious moves to establish itself as a major player right out of the gate. As well as pulling the long-awaited Halo series from Showtime to position it as one of the platform’s marquee episodic projects, big hitters like A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7 are set to arrive just 45 days after they premiere theatrically.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Spider-Man: Tom Holland suits up as Venom in stunning new No Way Home image

Tom Holland is bringing Spider-Man back to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and this stunning image teases the endless possibilities that return could bring with it. Tom Holland is set to return to the silver screen very shortly. The young star will be reprising his role as Peter Parker and his friendly neighborhood heroic alter-ego in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Mark Wahlberg Has Abandoned His Plant-Based Diet to Eat 7,000 Calories a Day

Try to keep up: Mark Wahlberg has changed his wellness regimen once again. The soon-to-be 50-year-old actor has sampled it all — 2:30 a.m. wake-ups, performance tourniquets, cryotherapy chambers — and this time around, he’s radically changed his diet. In preparation for a biopic called Father Stu, in which the...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Tom Cruise Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

For a long time, it appeared as though Tom Cruise had no interest in sci-fi, and the actor was 20 years into his big screen career before he first ventured into the genre. Even then, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky was more concerned with being an existential dreamlike romantic thriller than leaning into the standard tropes associated with science fiction, but it at least appeared to open the floodgates.
Moviesthedirect.com

Avengers: Endgame: Tessa Thompson Reveals New Set Photo Featuring Tom Holland

Marvel fans finally have new material to enjoy at the start of Phase 4 with both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having aired their full first seasons on Disney+. Thankfully, being an MCU fan means having over a decade's worth of material to rewatch and enjoy, especially when particular release anniversaries need to be celebrated.
Movieshypebeast.com

Michael B. Jordan and Tom Holland Remember Their Failed 'Star Wars' Auditions

Michael B. Jordan recently described in a podcast how he bombed his audition for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He, however, wasn’t the only one who failed; in a separate discussion, Tom Holland also explained his failed attempt. Jordan just couldn’t connect well with the script, according to the podcast...
MoviesDerrick

New on DVD: 'Chaos Walking' a New World for Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland

The movie adaptation of an award-winning young adult sci-fi series tops the DVD releases for the week of May 25. "Chaos Walking": Based on the book "The Knife of Never Letting Go," the first entry in a series by Patrick Ness, the movie stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, of "Star Wars" and "Spider-Man" fame, respectively.
Musicmetafilter.com

Happy 4th Anniversary of Tom Holland on Lip Sync Battle

And this info was astonishing- what I would no give to see this footage. I bet it's equally amazing!. "Every song performed on "Lip Sync Battle" has to get cleared by the artists and songwriters involved in the track. Once the show decided on "Umbrella," it wasn't certain that they could get the rights. Britney Spears' "Oops I Did It Again" was prepared as a backup, and, according to the creative brief viewed by Insider, would have involved Holland dressed in the classic red latex jumpsuit and a possible cameo from Spears in costume as an astronaut."