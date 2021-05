Top medical experts say there may be another round of Covid-19 vaccines needed in about a year. According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a booster shot for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as 8 to 12 months after their second shot. Fauci said “we know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary.”