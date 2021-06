New draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends inducing women in labour earlier than previously advised. The draft guideline, an update of the 2008 version, recommends that women with uncomplicated singleton pregnancies should be offered induction at 41 weeks and the induction should take place as soon as possible. Previous guidance advised induction between 41 and 42 weeks, and that women who chose not to be induced should be monitored after 42 weeks. However, recent research which compared induction times and outcomes showed higher infant mortality after 42 weeks if the woman had not been induced.