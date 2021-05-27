Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Atlas of malaria parasite gene activity provides new targets for drugs and vaccines

scienmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have mapped in fine detail the genetic changes malaria parasites go through as they prepare to infect people. The atlas maps the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum in unprecedented cellular detail as it develops inside a mosquito and prepares to infect humans through a bite. This detailed investigation could lead to new ways to block key stages in the parasite’s development and prevent transmission through future drugs or vaccines.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parasites#Plasmodium Falciparum#Genes#Disease Control#Infection Control#Imperial College London#Nature Communications#Transcriptomes#The University Of Glasgow#The Royal Society#Malaria Parasite#Malaria Disease#Malaria Infection#Malaria Control#Antimalarial Drugs#Improving Vaccines#Gene Surveillance#Protective Vaccines#Gene Expression#Plasmodium Cell Biology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein/activity-regulated gene 3.1 (Arc/Arg3.1) enhances dendritic cell vaccination in experimental melanoma

Oncoimmunology. 2021 May 14;10(1):1920739. doi: 10.1080/2162402X.2021.1920739. Dendritic cell (DC) vaccination has proven to be an effective and safe adjuvant for cancer immunotherapies. As the presence of DCs within the tumor microenvironment promotes adaptive antitumor immunity, enhancement of DC migration toward the tumor microenvironment following DC vaccination might represent one possible approach to increase its therapeutic efficacy. While recent findings suggest the activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein/activity-regulated gene 3.1 (Arc/Arg3.1) as critical regulator of DC migration in the context of autoimmune diseases, we aimed to investigate the impact of Arc/Arg3.1 expression for DC-based cancer vaccines. To this end, DC migration capacity as well as the induction of T cell-mediated antitumor immunity was assessed in an experimental B16 melanoma model with Arc/Arg3.1-/- and Arc/Arg3.1-expressing BMDCs applied as a subcutaneous vaccine. While antigen presentation on DCs was critical for unleashing effective T cell mediated antitumor immune responses, Arc/Arg3.1 expression enhanced DC migration toward the tumor and secondary lymphoid organs. Moreover, Arc/Arg3.1-expressing BMDCs shape the tumor immune microenvironment by facilitating tumor recruitment of antigen-specific effector T cells. Thus, Arc/Arg3.1 may represent a novel therapeutic target in DCs in order to increase the therapeutic efficacy of DC vaccination.
ScienceMedicalXpress

The viruses in our genes: When activated, they impair brain development

Since our ancestors infected themselves with retroviruses millions of years ago, we have carried elements of these viruses in our genes—known as human endogenous retroviruses, or HERVs for short. These viral elements have lost their ability to replicate and infect during evolution, but are an integral part of our genetic makeup. In fact, humans possess five times more HERVs in non-coding parts than coding genes. So far, strong focus has been devoted to the correlation of HERVs and the onset or progression of diseases. This is why HERV expression has been studied in samples of pathological origin. Although important, these studies do not provide conclusions about whether HERVs are the cause or the consequence of such disease.
ScienceScience Friday

Can A New Vaccine Put An End To Malaria?

The World Health Organization estimates that every two minutes, a child somewhere in the world dies of malaria. As of 2018, the parasite-induced disease kills a total of more than 400,000 people every year—most of them children under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa. While the quest for a...
Medical SciencePhramalive.com

Researchers Discover Compound That Can Block Malaria Parasite from Sparking Illness

Malaria, a mosquito-borne illness, affects millions of people each year across the globe and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. While several medications are available to treat malaria, there is worry about drug resistance developing in areas where the illness is endemic. A new drug compound under development has the potential to address that need.
ScienceGood News Network

Landmark Malaria Vaccine is 77% Effective, Tackling One of World’s Biggest Killers of Young Children

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals on the planet because they spread yellow fever, dengue, encephalitis, and malaria, which killed 400,000 people in 2019. Now, clinical trials of the promising R21 vaccine in Burkina Faso may be an effective tool against the disease, as it triggers the body’s immune system to attack the parasite—and has been 77% effective in phase 2 trials.
ScienceScience Now

Variable malaria susceptibility

The development of effective malaria vaccines has been hampered by substantial geographic variability in immunity to the pathogen, Plasmodium falciparum. These differences likely result from the combined effects of genetics and environment. de Jong et al. experimentally infected both malaria-naïve Europeans and Africans known to have variable susceptibilities to malaria with P. falciparum. Using mass cytometry, RNA sequencing, and machine learning, the authors developed profiles for circulating immune cells both before and after inoculation. Before infection, an enhanced activation state of both innate and adaptive immune cells correlated with protection. After infection, African patients with controlled parasitemia responded more rapidly, with enhanced levels of distinct subsets of immune cells, including CD4+ T cells, innate-like T cells, and plasmacytoid dendritic cells.
Cancerfoxchase.org

International Study Identifies New Mesothelioma Predisposition Gene

PHILADELPHIA (May 19, 2021)—In a study released today, researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center and a team of international researchers identified a mutated gene called LRRK2 that may indicate a predisposition to malignant mesothelioma. Malignant mesothelioma is an aggressive type of cancer that typically arises in individuals who have been...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Parasites may accumulate in spleens of asymptomatic individuals infected with malaria

Malaria, a disease caused mainly by the parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax, (P. vivax) is associated with over 400,000 deaths each year. Previously, the spleen was assumed to mostly play a role in parasite destruction, as it eliminates malaria parasites after antimalarial treatment. A study published in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Steven Kho and Nicholas Anstey at Menzies School of Health Research, Australia, and international colleagues, suggests that in chronic P. vivax infections, malaria parasites survive and replicate via a previously undetected lifecycle within the spleen.
ScienceEurekAlert

Broadly neutralizing antibodies against pandemic flu point to new vaccine targets

A new study reveals that B cells can produce antibodies against the H1N1 influenza virus that also neutralize various other influenza strains, marking a development that could inform research into potential universal flu vaccines. The findings showed that the antibodies targeted two conserved regions of the virus - the cause of the 2009 swine flu pandemic - and that transfers of the antibodies protected mice from lethal infection. The work suggests that vaccines that target the two sites might be able to protect against a broader array of flu strains. Influenza is one of humanity's greatest microbial foes, being responsible for both seasonal flu and more severe flu pandemics that pose major threats to global health. Current vaccines for seasonal flu induce antibodies against the "head" region of hemagglutinin, the major surface antigen on influenza viruses. However, this strategy only protects against a few strains of influenza, and these antigen sites mutate frequently enough that a new vaccine is needed each year. Searching for better vaccine targets, Jenna Guthmiller and colleagues studied the properties of antibodies from memory B cells exposed to the 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza virus. They saw that the B cells produced antibodies that targeted the receptor-binding site or lateral patch epitopes, two regions of the hemagglutinin head that are conserved across many strains of influenza. As a result, these antibodies neutralized most H1 influenza viruses the researchers tested, and antibodies against the lateral patch also reacted to the H3N2 strain and to influenza B viruses. Furthermore, transfers of the antibodies protected mice from lethal doses of H1N1 influenza, and some of the lateral patch antibodies also neutralized a natural, recent flu strain with mutations in a major antigen site.
SciencePhys.org

Genetic treasure trove for malaria researchers

Detailed and extensive genome sequencing of a subspecies of rat-infecting malaria parasites should instruct human malaria research. A new extensive genetic resource of rat-infecting malaria parasites may help advance the development of malaria prevention and treatment strategies. This trove of genome and phenome information has been published by a team of KAUST researchers, along with colleagues in Japan, and the datasets have been made publicly available for malaria researchers.
CancerRegister Citizen

IPN researchers discover an anticancer bacteria in pulque

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in association with the Institut National de Recherche pour l'agriculture, l'alimentation et l'environnement (INRAE) of France obtained the patent for discovering a lactic acid bacteria anticancer properties that comes from pulque . According to a statement from the IPN , scientists María Elena...
ScienceGenomeWeb

GWAS Across Ancestries Uncovers Novel Genetic Loci Linked to Glycemic Traits

NEW YORK — A trans-ancestral analysis has uncovered additional loci associated with glycemic traits among people without type 2 diabetes. Glycemic traits like fasting blood glucose levels, glucose levels two hours after oral challenge, and glycated hemoglobin levels are commonly used to diagnose and monitor type 2 diabetes as well as cardiometabolic health. While previous genome-wide association studies have linked more than 120 loci to glycemic traits, these analyses largely relied on participants of European ancestry.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers map malaria parasites in unprecedented cellular detail

Researchers have mapped in fine detail the genetic changes malaria parasites go through as they prepare to infect people. The atlas maps the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum in unprecedented cellular detail as it develops inside a mosquito and prepares to infect humans through a bite. This detailed investigation could lead to new ways to block key stages in the parasite's development and prevent transmission through future drugs or vaccines.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Fungi and Bacteria Can Activate Genes Linked to Head and Neck Cancer

SCC25 cell stimulated with metabolites of C. albicans biofilm seen under confocal microscope. Credit: FOAr-UNESP. An in vitro study conducted by a group of researchers at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Araraquara, Brazil, shows how fungi and bacteria can activate genes associated with head and neck tumors, as the metabolism of biofilms (communities in which these microorganisms self-organize in a structured and coordinated manner) stimulate tumor cells by favoring the cell signaling pathways required for tumor development and resistance to treatment. The findings include entirely novel information on the links between microbial biofilms and cell behavior in head and neck cancer.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New vaccine candidate with RBD and N protein targets protects against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical trials

Numerous vaccines based on different platforms are developed against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 genome encodes four structural proteins—spike (S), membrane (M), envelope (E), and nucleocapsid (N). The S protein binds to the angiotensin-converting enzyme...
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

New Study on Cellular Immunity Offers Insight for Future COVID-19 Vaccine Design

A new study published in Cell and led by clinical-stage biotech company Repertoire Immune Medicines offers new insight into how cells infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) interact with the body’s immune system. The company believes the recent findings, which provide an updated understanding of the process of viral antigen presentation and epitope selection, may assist in vaccine development for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
ScienceMedicalXpress

Malaria parasite's partiality for the spleen

The malaria parasite Plasmodium vivax may accumulate in the spleen soon after infection to a greater extent than its better-known relative P. falciparum, according to new research published by John Woodford of the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia and colleagues in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Managing and treating...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Novel protein interactions with ACE2 disrupted by SARS-CoV-2, contributes to COVID-19 pathologies

The novel coronavirus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused severe morbidity and mortality across the world. Other than flu-like symptoms of respiratory disease, SARS-CoV-2 infection can also cause systemic manifestations, leading to a wide range of pathologies, including thrombosis and microvascular injury and stroke, vascular system disruption, gastrointestinal complications, ocular and dermatological symptoms, cardiac and kidney pathologies, neurological manifestations, male infertility, and a Kawasaki-like blood and heart disorder in children.