Not fear, but goal importance and others’ behavior makes you favour COVID-19 measures

Megan Wolf, chief operating officer at Flexjet, details the measures taken by the charter operator to protect passengers and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we like to say, there’s clean, and then there’s protected – an enhanced level of sanitation that results in improved safety and reduced threats to health. Since the emergence of COVID-19, we have increased the level of cleaning through everything from the use of hospital-grade disinfectants to MicroShield 360, which kills 99.9% of pathogens, to Flex Wipes, which disinfect in flight without using surface-damaging bleach.