newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Not fear, but goal importance and others’ behavior makes you favour COVID-19 measures

scienmag.com
 3 days ago

While earlier research has mostly looked into factors such as fear, perceived risk, age and political views to determine what makes individuals and societies more or less willing to drastically change their lifestyle and support government-imposed strict restrictions, in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, psychologists at the University of Zurich Charlotte Kukowski, Katharina Bernecker and Veronika Brandstätter took a different perspective.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Social Psychology#Scientific Research#Social Science#Empirical Research#Risk Factors#Societal Change#Political Change#Political Issues#Social Change#Twitter#Spb#Psychopen#Zpid#Subm#Behaviour Guidelines#Collective Actions#Key Factors#Emphasis#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Time to capitalize on COVID-19 disruptions to lock-in greener behaviors

As lockdown measures ease this week in the UK, environmental psychologists are urging that before rushing back to business as normal, we take advantage of the shifts observed over the past year to lock-in new, greener behaviours. Writing in the journal Current Opinion in Psychology, the team from the Centre...
Grocery & SupermaketMedicalXpress

Survey shows 3 in 4 Kiwis adopted COVID-19 protective behaviors

Research from Massey University shows an overwhelming majority of New Zealanders support regional (94 percent) or national lockdowns (81 percent) if there are new COVID-19 infections in New Zealand. In a national survey conducted by Senior Lecturer Dr. Jagadish Thaker (JT) of the School of Communication, Journalism & Marketing in...
Aerospace & Defensebusinessjetinteriorsinternational.com

Flexjet’s COVID-19 measures

Megan Wolf, chief operating officer at Flexjet, details the measures taken by the charter operator to protect passengers and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we like to say, there’s clean, and then there’s protected – an enhanced level of sanitation that results in improved safety and reduced threats to health. Since the emergence of COVID-19, we have increased the level of cleaning through everything from the use of hospital-grade disinfectants to MicroShield 360, which kills 99.9% of pathogens, to Flex Wipes, which disinfect in flight without using surface-damaging bleach.
Women's Healthinvesting.com

Five ways to measure the effects of a crisis like COVID-19 on women

ShutterstockSocial issues and crises tend to affect women more severely than men. This is why terms like “gender mainstreaming policies”, “gender-responsive interventions” and “gender-based budgeting” have become more popular in public policy discussions in recent years. The case has been made for the need to include gender in every analysis...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Mortality Associated With 2 Signs That Are Easily Measured at Home

Abnormal blood-oxygen levels and breathing rates are strong predictors of poor patient outcomes in-hospital, study shows. A study of 1,095 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 discovered that two easily measurable signs of health — respiration rate and blood-oxygen saturation — are distinctly predictive of higher mortality. Notably, the authors said, anyone who receives a positive COVID-19 screening test can easily monitor for these two signs at home.
Public HealthAMA

COVID-19 shows why senior physicians are so important

Since the U.S. health care system entered the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been confronted with two enormous challenges: how to scale up capacity and how to convince everyone to get vaccinated. In both cases, senior physicians often have contributed to help make a difference. "Some have...
Public HealthNaturalNews

Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

(Natural News) There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier. Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Brighteon.com.
Scienceyournews.com

Dr. Atlas: Medical Officials Ignored Science, Stirred Up Fear To Justify Extreme COVID-19 Measures

A prominent doctor has been speaking out against COVID-19 lockdowns while asserting their negative effects may last for years and even decades to come. In a recent interview, Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist and a former White House health care policy adviser, explained how lockdowns hurt low-income and minority families the most. He said lockdowns were not only a “heinous abuse of power,” but they also failed to protect the elderly.
Public Healthdicardiology.com

AI Derived Cardiac Echo Measurements Able to Predict COVID-19 Mortality

May 18, 2021 — Artificial intelligence (AI) derived heart measurements were able to predict COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) mortality on echocardiograms in an international cardiac ultrasound study of COVID-19 patients. The Echocardiographic Correlates of in-hospital Death in Patients with Acute COVID-19 Infection: The World Alliance Societies of Echocardiography (WASE-COVID) Study was presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2021 virtual Scientific Session.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

UW Health reminds public COVID-19 testing is still important

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 vaccination has helped bring the number of cases down, but there are still new cases. UW Health wants to remind the public that testing is a main part in tracking and containing the virus. Getting tested is free and widely available. It is also...
Mental Healththecragandcanyon.ca

'Unjustified fears': When COVID-19 anxiety stops making sense

The COVID-19 variants, it was roundly said, were attacking the bodies of young people with unprecedented ferocity. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the U.K. variant had been “proven to be more dangerous in children and young people.” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe just this week said that the variants are “shown to be more dangerous to young people.”
Businesstrade.gov

COVID-19 Economic Recovery: An Important Moment Arrives for U.S. Exporters

Eak Gautam and Ian Saccomanno are International Economists in the Office of Trade and Economic Analysis. This post contains external links. Please review our external linking policy. Across the globe, businesses of every shape and size are reopening doors and welcoming back customers. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies and industries everywhere,...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Research shows how people changed their behavior in response to COVID-19 guidance

When the United States issued national stay-at-home guidelines in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, mobility across the country dropped significantly. New research from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) demonstrates that people may be inclined to change their behavior in response to national guidelines, more than state and local policies.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

COVID-19 Has Proved the Importance of Clinical Trials. Help Us Make Them Better.

This pandemic has taught us a lot: the importance of family, gratitude for essential workers and the need to trust – and participate in – medical science. Over the past year, COVID-19 vaccines were fast-tracked, treatments were authorized and the role clinical trials played in all of these advancements was propelled to the main stage. Many nights, we saw newscasts about clinical trials, newly emerging data and enrollment needs. Yet while research trials took that spotlight, so did some of the major shortcomings our nation's health care and medical research community faces.