NWA Women’s Title Match Set For Double Or Nothing Buy In

It was recently announced by AEW that NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb is set to defend her NWA Women’s World Title this Sunday at the Double Or Nothing Buy In Pre-Show. This will be a rematch from the first round of the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament, where Riho defeated Deeb on the February 17 episode of Dynamite. All of Serena Deeb’s NWA Women’s World title defenses have taken place on AEW TV and this will be her fifth title defense. Serena’s latest title defense took place on last week’s AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Red Velvet.