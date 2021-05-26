Cancel
Additional genetic risk variants behind bipolar disorder have emerged

scienmag.com
 8 days ago

Researchers from the Danish psychiatry research-project iPSYCH have contributed to identify 33 new genetic variants which, as it turns out, play a role in bipolar disorder. To achieve this, they have examined DNA profiles from 413,000 people. A number of scientific working groups are currently attempting to identify the genetic...

scienmag.com
