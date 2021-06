Out of the many economic and cultural effects of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, one of the most fascinating has been the sudden growth in telehealth services. An innovation that, in just 2019, was only emerging is suddenly widespread and revolutionizing how we get medical services. From first aid to mental health, telemedicine just makes sense in our new normal. And one sector that can really benefit from telehealth services – whether the know it yet or not – are small businesses.