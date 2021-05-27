Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Hope One at St. Ann Church: 3:30-6pm

morriscountynj.gov
 11 days ago

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.

www.morriscountynj.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Society
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Church Services#St Ann Church#Sheriff#Parsippany 07054#Smith Road#Addiction#Narcan Training#Officer#Clinician#Drug Overdoses#People Access Services#Critical Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Warren County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Outreach Connection opens new facility on Route 31

The nonprofit Outreach Connection recently opened a 8,000 square-foot facility at 432 Route 31 South in Washington Township (Warren County). The Mission of The Outreach Connection -- founded by a mother & daughter-in-law team, Shannon Laul and Rachel Wenrich-Laul -- is to “connect members of the community in volunteerism and kindness for the benefit of people in need.”
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on May 17, 2021:. *Montville’s increase in cases is due to lab error and will need further investigation. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may...
Netcong, NJmypaperonline.com

Netcong VFW Post 2347 Needs Help

Do you value your freedom? Then thank a vet by supporting the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization in Morris County, Post 2347. “Our roots go back almost eight decades,” said Steven Niblett, the post commander. “The VFW here in Netcong was formed in 1943 during the WWII, and it has served veterans, and the local Netcong area since then.”
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
morriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Interfaith Food Pantry

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A woman was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Morris Township Monday morning. At around 4:39 a.m., Morris & Essex Line train 6602, which departed Dover at 4:16 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 5:44 a.m., struck and fatally injured Jane Siegel, 61, of Morristown in the vicinity of Kahn Road, which is between Convent Station and Morristown, NJ Transit Spokesperson Everett Merrill said.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at First Reformend Church, Boonton: 3pm-5:30pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Morris County, NJmypaperonline.com

The 200 Club of Morris County announces its 50th Golden Celebration!

The 200 Club of Morris County invites the public to celebrate its 50th year of supporting Morris County first responders from Fire, local Police, New Jersey State Police departments and Emergency Medical Technician services on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany starting at 5:45pm, President Jim Rizzo presiding.
Boonton, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Walking Tour

The Boonton Trail Committee will sponsor a special walking tour of the Iron Works and Morris Canal on Sunday May 16 at 3:00 PM. This informative walk led by Joe Macasek, President of the New Jersey Canal Society in Morris County, will start at the gazebo in Grace Lord Park, continue past the Boonton Falls, and conclude at the George Washington Esten House.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Vaccination Center now inoculating 12- to 15-year-olds

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall began vaccinating children aged 12 and up Thursday morning, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use on children younger than 16-years-old.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate releases first ever annual report

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is proud to announce that she has released the first ever Morris County Surrogate’s Office Annual Report. This Annual Report is being introduced as part of Surrogate Darling’s promise to inform the citizens of Morris County of the functions and...
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Our Promise 12:30-3:00pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Warren County, NJwrnjradio.com

St. Luke’s Warren Campus celebrates a century of caring in New Jersey

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is honored to join residents of the greater Phillipsburg area and Warren County, N.J., in celebrating the 100th anniversary of their community hospital on Thursday, May 13th. The story of this cherished institution is one of provider purpose, community support and organizational partnerships.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office recognizes National Police Week

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – During National Police Week, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker recognize the law enforcement officers from Morris County or serving in Morris County who have died in the line of duty. National Police Week is recognized this year from...