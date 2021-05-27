Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canadiens Game Day: Joel Armia was right when he said it's not over

By Stu Cowan
wiartonecho.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Joel Armia said after Game 4: “It’s not over yet.”. The Canadiens blew a 3-0 lead Thursday night in Toronto, but were able to stave off elimination when Nick Suzuki scored in overtime for a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Game 6 will be Saturday night at the Bell Centre with 2,500 fans in attendance (7:30 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). It will be the first NHL game in Canada this year with fans in the building.

www.wiartonecho.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Brett Kulak
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Phillip Danault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadiens Game Day#The Maple Leafs#Cbc#Tva Sports#Tsn#Ticketmaster#Army#Le#Gagnant En
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLVermilion Standard

Canadiens Game Day: First goal is key again for Habs in win over Vegas

When the Canadiens score the first goal they’re a tough team to beat in the playoffs. Joel Armia opened the scoring at 6:12 of the first period Wednesday night and the Canadiens went on to beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series in Las Vegas. The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM).
NHLLucknow Sentinel

Canadiens Game Day: Some game-time decisions for Habs' Game 2 lineup

We will have to wait until near puck drop to find out who will be in the Canadiens lineup for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Golden Knights Wednesday night in Las Vegas (9 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). Injured players...
NHLVermilion Standard

Canadiens Game Day: Golden Knights put an end to Habs' OT streak

The Canadiens’ record of 10 straight overtime wins in the playoffs from their last Stanley Cup championship in 1993 won’t be matched this year. After winning their first four OT games this year, the Canadiens’ streak came to an end Sunday night when they lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Five Takeaways Following Game 5

The Montreal Canadiens came out with their best performance of the playoffs when they dismantled the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in Game 5. The Canadiens played extremely well in Game 4, but could not come away with the win. In Vegas for Game 5, they played a full 60 minutes of dominant hockey and can now punch a ticket to the cup finals with a win in Montreal on Thursday night.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens Conn Smythe Candidates Not Named Carey Price

Montreal Canadiens Carey Price is dangerously close to attaining a Jean-Sebastien Giguere-level of play circa 2003. The then-Anaheim Ducks goalie earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in a losing effort, with the New Jersey Devils ultimately winning the Stanley Cup. The suggestion is more so acknowledgement of Price’s...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Playoffs Loss Comes Down to Personnel Whiffs

When any team sees their season come to an end, there’s a natural push to reflect on what went wrong, what mistakes might have been made along the way and how those failings can be addressed. This is particularly true for the Vegas Golden Knights, who fell in six games to the surging Montreal Canadiens in spite of being heavily favored in the series.
NHLgranthshala.com

Wait until the Price is right to bet Canadiens over Knights

Among hockey fans, there certainly seems to be a sense of envy for the Vegas Golden Knights and what they have achieved. This is an easy bandwagon to jump on. Most outfits can only dream of the type of success the Golden Knights and their fans can dream of as they’ve gone from a fearsome underdog to an absolute mega-power in just a few short years.
NHLvulcanadvocate.com

Canadiens Game Day: Habs will face full house as series opens in Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights had a 21-5-2 record at home during the regular season this year — and that was without a packed house. When the Canadiens face the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series Monday night at T-Mobile arena there will be a full house with more than 18,000 screaming fans (9 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). It will be the same thing for Game 2 Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
NHLbleachernation.com

Armia’s Army, Caufield’s Not So Small Impact, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So the Montreal Canadiens are going to be a formidable opponent for the Vegas Golden Knights after all, eh? After dropping Game One to the Golden Knights 4-1, the Canadiens stormed back in Game Two to even the series heading back to Montreal. We got ourselves a series on both ends of the Stanley Cup Semifinal bracket and I’m here for it.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Blog: Nicolas Roy’s OT winner sends Golden Knights over Canadiens in Game 4

Goaltending can only do so much for the Golden Knights but once it hit overtime they were going to need another goal. Nicolas Roy delivered. Roy scored 1:18 into overtime to support a superb 27-save outing from Robin Lehner, and the Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece.
NHLdailyhive.com

Canadiens coach Ducharme “confident” he’ll return in under 14 days

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is still looking for answers as to what caused his positive COVID-19 test that has indefinitely sidelined him. “I feel the same as a week ago,” he said at a Sunday morning press conference from what appeared to be a home office. “It’s frustrating...
NHLchatsports.com

The Montreal Canadiens need to take the right lessons from Game 4

The Montreal Canadiens probably should have won Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semi-final game against the Vegas Golden Knights. They dominated most of the play but fell short in overtime. In many ways, it was a reverse of Game 3. Vegas was the better team for the majority of...
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens, NHL fans outraged over referee Chris Lee’s Game 4 disaster

It’s a postseason tradition. No matter what sport you enjoy, there's always blame to be laid upon officiating if your team loses a crucial game. But this is hitting a whole new level now. Canadiens supporters and hockey fans in general were rightfully outraged at the officiating during Montreal's Game...
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Defense leads way in Golden Knights’ Game 1 victory over Canadiens

There isn’t a perfect hockey parallel to a basketball alley-oop jam, but what Shea Theodore did in the second period came pretty close. Everyone in the building thought he was going to shoot, but instead he dished to Alec Martinez for a forceful dunk, which held up as the game-winning goal.
NHLBlueshirt Banter

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Game 6 Open Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens will battle it out in a decisive Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals this evening. The Golden Knights will certainly have their backs against the wall facing possible elimination, and they will have the added pressures of overcoming adversity on the road as well. Montreal has played extremely well in this series, and even at points when they haven’t, Carey Price has been front and center extinguishing the flames.
NHLgananoquereporter.com

Stu Cowan: Remembering last time Canadiens went to Stanley Cup final

The last time the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup final, Denis Savard was brought to tears. As the clock clicked down on the Canadiens’ 5-2 win over the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Prince of Wales Conference final at the Forum on May 24, 1993, the future Hall of Famer couldn’t control his emotions on the bench.
NHLmarkerzone.com

ROBIN LEHNER SENDS CLASSY MESSAGE TO PRICE AND CANADIENS

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was no doubt extremely disappointed after his team was eliminated Thursday night from the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, but he still took the time to show the class act that he is. After the game Thursday night, Lehner...