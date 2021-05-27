Canadiens Game Day: Joel Armia was right when he said it's not over
Like Joel Armia said after Game 4: “It’s not over yet.”. The Canadiens blew a 3-0 lead Thursday night in Toronto, but were able to stave off elimination when Nick Suzuki scored in overtime for a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Game 6 will be Saturday night at the Bell Centre with 2,500 fans in attendance (7:30 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). It will be the first NHL game in Canada this year with fans in the building.www.wiartonecho.com