Tony Khan On AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast, Talks WarnerMedia, Sting, AEW Rampage

By Mark Perry
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan joins Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted Podcast. Khan always appears before a major PPV. “Double or Nothing” will be held live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville this Sunday night, and the card is as stacked as the house will be for the big event! The first full-capacity crowd since the pandemic lockdown will see the four Championships defended, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle battle it out at the Stadium Stampede, the return of the Casino Battle Royale to Double or Nothing, and Sting wrestle in front of a crowd for the first time in six years.

