Clemson, SC

Re: Question for those who lived through 50-60s tv and movies?

tigernet.com
 16 days ago

I had an uncle who had large tobacco farm in Horry County, and he lives in Williamsburg County. He was on faculty at Clemson in 30's for a few years, and he and my aunt shared duplex with Frank Howard and his wife when Howard was assistant coach. He also was Clemson extension agent for a time. My maternal grandfather also ran one of the largest tobacco auction houses in S.C. for a numbers of years, and me and my brothers sold boiled peanuts at the auction house during tobacco auction season. In 60's when you visited the coastal plains in tobacco country, everyone smoked down to teenagers age 14 and 15. Non-smokers were frowned upon. When the adults would be drinking cocktails at a social gathering, the smoke was thick enough to choke a horse. I am surprised I don't have lung cancer from all of the second hand smoke I took in back then!

www.tigernet.com
Clemson, SC
Bertrand Russell
