newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study upgrades one of the largest databases of neuronal types

scienmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study led by researchers from the Institute Cajal of Spanish Research Council (CSIC) in Madrid, Spain in collaboration with the Bioengineering Department of George Mason University in Virginia, USA has updated one of the world’s largest databases on neuronal types, Hippocampome.org. The study, which is published in the journal...

scienmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Database#Brain Function#Brain Cells#Brain Activity#Single Cells#Nerve Cells#Csic#Plos Biology#Neuronal Types#Neural Activity#Inhibitory Neurons#Inhibitory Cells#Neural Diversity#Brain Machine Interfaces#Activity Patterns#Single Cell Activity#Excitatory Neurons#Memory Function#The Brain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencescienmag.com

Genetic risk factors revealed by largest genome study of depression to date

In the largest genetic analysis of depression to date, Veterans Affairs researchers identified many new gene variants that increase the risk for depression. The groundbreaking study helps researchers better understand the biological basis of depression and could lead to better drug treatments. The study involved genetic data on more than...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Lundquist investigators in global study expanding genomic research of different ancestries

LOS ANGELES (May 31, 2021) -- Today The Lundquist Institute announced that its investigators contributed data from several studies, including data on Hispanics, African-Americans and East Asians, to the international MAGIC collaboration, composed of more than 400 global academics, who conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis led by the University of Exeter. Now published in Nature Genetics, their findings demonstrate that expanding research into different ancestries yields more and better results, as well as ultimately benefitting global patient care. Up to now nearly 87 percent of genomic research of this type has been conducted in Europeans.
Sciencelaboratoryequipment.com

DNA ‘Lite-Brite’ is Promising Way to Archive Data for Decades or Longer

By Will Hughes, professor of Materials Science & Engineering and George David Dickinson and Luca Piantanida, Post-Doctoral Research Scientists in Materials Science and Engineering, Boise State University. We have developed a way to store data using pegs and pegboards made out of DNA and retrieving the data with a microscope—a...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Plexin-A1 gene plays a more extensive role in brain development, study shows

Study by the University of Bonn shows that mutations of the investigated gene manifest in different patterns of inheritance. The so-called Plexin-A1 gene seems to play a more extensive role in brain development than previously assumed. This is shown by a current study led by the University Hospital Bonn and the Institute of Anatomy of the University of Bonn with more than 60 international partners. The gene is also interesting for another reason: Its mutations are inherited either dominantly or recessively, depending on which part of the gene is affected. The results of the study are now published in the journal "Genetics in Medicine".
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Genomic study identifies marked differences between two halves of the hippocampus

A study of gene activity in the brain's hippocampus, led by UT Southwestern researchers, has identified marked differences between the region's anterior and posterior portions. The findings, published today in Neuron, could shed light on a variety of brain disorders that involve the hippocampus and may eventually help lead to new, targeted treatments.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

A study reveals the possible dangers posed by the world’s largest volcano

Mauna Loa, located on the island of Hawaii (USA), considered the largest active shield volcano in the world, could erupt in the foreseeable future preceded by a possible earthquake. This was concluded by a group of scientists from the University of Miami who achievement model the flow of magma within the volcano between 2014 and 2020, using GPS tracking and satellite data. The investigation was published this month in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.
Sciencequantamagazine.org

Eve Marder on the Crucial Resilience of Neurons

Behaviors are sometimes described as being “hardwired,” but the work of the celebrated neuroscientist Eve Marder of Brandeis University has explored a crucial difference between neural circuits and engineered ones: Neurons need to be resilient in the face of their own ongoing biomolecular transformation. In this episode, host Steven Strogatz talks with Marder about “multiple solutions” as a key feature of life, the similarities between a crab’s stomach and our shoulders, and the secret to a satisfying career in science.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Study of Fischer-Tropsch Type reactions on chondritic meteorites

How simple organic matter appeared on Earth and the processes by which it transformed into more evolved organic compounds, which ultimately led to the emergence of life, is still an open topic. Different scenarios have been proposed, the main one assumes that simple organic compounds were synthesized, either in the gas phase or on the surfaces of dust grains, during the process of star formation, and were incorporated into larger bodies in the protoplanetary disk. Transformation of these simple organic compounds in more complex forms is still a matter of debate. Recent discoveries point out to catalytic properties of dust grains present in the early stellar envelope, which can nowadays be found in the form of chondrites. The huge infall of chondritic meteorites during the early periods of Earth suggests that the same reactions could have taken place in certain environments of the Earth surface, with conditions more favorable for organic synthesis. This work attempts the synthesis of simple organic molecules, such as hydrocarbons and alcohols, via Fischer-Tropsch Type reactions supported by different chondritic materials under early-Earth conditions, to investigate if organic synthesis can likely occur in this environment and which are the differences in selectivity when using different types of chondrites. Fischer-Tropsch-type reactions are investigated from mixtures of CO and H2 at 1 atm of pressure on the surfaces of different chondritic samples. The different products obtained are analyzed in situ by gas chromatography. Different Fischer-Tropsch reaction products are obtained in quantitative amounts. The formation of alkanes and alkenes being the main processes. Formation of alcohols also takes place in a smaller amount. Other secondary products were obtained in a qualitative way.
Sciencescienmag.com

New tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound, genetics

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy have had some treatment success with deep brain stimulation, but those require surgical device implantation. A multidisciplinary team at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new brain stimulation technique using focused ultrasound that is able to turn specific types of neurons in the brain on and off and precisely control motor activity without surgical device implantation.
TechnologyScience Daily

AI spots neurons better than human experts

A new combination of optical coherence tomography (OCT), adaptive optics and deep neural networks should enable better diagnosis and monitoring for neuron-damaging eye and brain diseases like glaucoma. Biomedical engineers at Duke University led a multi-institution consortium to develop the process, which easily and precisely tracks changes in the number...
SoftwareThe Next Web

This mathematical brain model may pave the way for more human-like AI

Last week, Google Research held an online workshop on the conceptual understanding of deep learning. The workshop, which featured presentations by award-winning computer scientists and neuroscientists, discussed how new findings in deep learning and neuroscience can help create better artificial intelligence systems. While all the presentations and discussions were worth...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Inflammatory brain injury higher in men with acute COVID-19, finds study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been associated with both short- and long-term neurologic complications, including stroke, brain fog and persistent tiredness. A new study concludes that the effects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on the central nervous system are due to the endothelial injury...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Tracking Receptor Proteins to Unveil Molecular Basis of Memory and Learning

Scientists from Japan employ a novel two-step method of labeling neurotransmitter receptor proteins to track their localization efficiently. The neurons in our nervous system “talk” to each other by sending and receiving chemical messages called neurotransmitters. This communication is facilitated by cell membrane proteins called receptors, which pick up neurotransmitters and relay them across cells. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, scientists from Japan report their findings on the dynamics of receptors, which can enable understanding of the processes of memory formation and learning.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers new mechanism of Alzheimer's that disorganizes blood vessels around amyloid plaques

Researchers at the Biomedicine Institute of Seville (IBiS) have discovered a new mechanism of Alzheimer's disease that disorganizes the blood vessels around amyloid plaques, one of the characteristic features of the disease. The study, published in the international journal Nature Communications, was led by the laboratory of Dr. Alberto Pascual, from the Neuronal Maintenance Mechanisms Group at IBiS and was chiefly carried out by María Isabel álvarez Vergara and Alicia E. Rosales-Nieves.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Differences in Body Composition Convey a Similar Risk of Type 2 Diabetes Among Different Ethnic Groups With Disparate Cardiometabolic Risk-The HELIUS Study

Diabetes Care. 2021 May 18:dc210230. doi: 10.2337/dc21-0230. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Studies have shown a disparate association between body composition and the risk of type 2 diabetes. We assessed whether associations between differences in body composition and type 2 diabetes vary among ethnic groups with disparate cardiometabolic risk. RESEARCH...
Public HealthOccupational Health Safety

Largest CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Study in Healthcare Workers Shows High Protection Results

The study was conducted throughout 25 states. A new CDC study shows that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the FDA protect healthcare personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines, including: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, reduced the risk of getting sick with the disease by 94 percent among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment was conducted in a large sample size across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials that confirms vaccine effectiveness in the U.S. for healthcare workers.
Earth ScienceScience Daily

New study shines light on hazards of Earth's largest volcano

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. Scientists from the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science analyzed ground movements measured by Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) satellite data and GPS stations to precisely model where magma intruded and how magma influx changed over time, as well as where faults under the flanks moved without generating significant earthquakes. The GPS network is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
ScienceNature.com

A reversible shearing DNA probe for visualizing mechanically strong receptors in living cells

In the last decade, DNA-based tension sensors have made significant contributions to the study of the importance of mechanical forces in many biological systems. Albeit successful, one shortcoming of these techniques is their inability to reversibly measure receptor forces in a higher regime (that is, >20 pN), which limits our understanding of the molecular details of mechanochemical transduction in living cells. Here, we developed a reversible shearing DNA-based tension probe (RSDTP) for probing molecular piconewton-scale forces between 4 and 60 pN transmitted by cells. Using these probes, we can easily distinguish the differences in force-bearing integrins without perturbing adhesion biology and reveal that a strong force-bearing integrin cluster can serve as a ‘mechanical pivot’ to maintain focal adhesion architecture and facilitate its maturation. The benefits of the RSDTP include a high dynamic range, reversibility and single-molecule sensitivity, all of which will facilitate a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms of mechanobiology.