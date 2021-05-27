Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

When you’re depressed, no matter how hard you try or fight, enough never seems like enough. Sometimes the things that help end up being the hardest to do. Depression is so much more than just an emotion or a feeling. Depression is not an aesthetic. Depression is not a trend or a funny meme. Educate yourself and educate others. Continuously check on your friends and your family. Living with a mental illness is an involuntary full-time job, but we love and care for ourselves just the same. You are so much stronger than you think.