Houston Methodist hospital gave employees a deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but a handful of employees are suing and refuse to get vaccinated. And so it begins. Lawsuits are beginning over proposed vaccine mandates for employees across the country. While an impressive number of people have already been fully vaccinated in the U.S., there are still plenty of people who, for one reason or another, are opting to skip the vaccine for now. That’s not sitting well with some employers, prompting some to require it. However, employees at a Texas hospital aren’t having it, and have filed a lawsuit in response.