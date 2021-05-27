newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

How metals work together to weaken hardy nitrogen-nitrogen bonds

scienmag.com
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, MA — Nitrogen, an element that is essential for all living cells, makes up about 78 percent of Earth’s atmosphere. However, most organisms cannot make use of this nitrogen until it is converted into ammonia. Until humans invented industrial processes for ammonia synthesis, almost all ammonia on the planet was generated by microbes using nitrogenases, the only enzymes that can break the nitrogen-nitrogen bond found in gaseous dinitrogen, or N2.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Mit#Dna#Nature Chemistry#Carbon Atoms#Microbes#Natural Gas#Chemical Reactions#Biological Cells#Career Development#Tulane University#Bonds#Nitrogen Gas#Fixed Nitrogen#Iron Atoms#Ammonia Synthesis#Binding Substrates#Industrial Processes#Chemical Groups#Molybdenum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
AstronomySpace Daily

Dark matter particle explorer measures cosmic ray helium energy spectrum

Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) Collaboration directly observed a spectral softening of helium nuclei at about 34TeV for the first time. This work was based on measurements data of the helium spectrum with kinetic energies from 70 GeV to 80 TeV (17.5 GeV/n to 20 TeV/n for per nucleon) recorded by the DAMPE. Galactic cosmic rays (GCRs) offers important ways to deeply understand the astrophysical particle origin and accelerators and the interstellar medium of the Galaxy. Helium nuclei, the second most abundant nuclear element of cosmic rays, is a distinguishing feature of space.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Thermo-mechanical properties of nitrogenated holey graphene (C2N): A comparison of machine-learning-based and classical interatomic potentials

Thermal and mechanical properties of two-dimensional nanomaterials are commonly studied by calculating force constants using the density functional theory (DFT) and classical molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. Although DFT simulations offer accurate estimations, the computational cost is high. On the other hand, MD simulations strongly depend on the accuracy of interatomic potentials. Here, we investigate thermal conductivity and elastic modulus of nitrogenated holey graphene (C2N) using passively fitted machine-learning interatomic potentials (MLIPs), which depend on computationally inexpensive ab-initio molecular dynamics trajectories. Thermal conductivity of C2N is investigated via MLIP-based non-equilibrium molecular dynamics simulations (NEMD). At room temperature, the lattice thermal conductivity of 85.5 W/m-K and effective phonon mean free path of 37.16 nm are found. By carrying out uniaxial tension simulations, the elastic modulus, ultimate strength, and fractural strain of C2N are predicted to be 390 GPa, 42 GPa, and 0.29, respectively. It is shown that the passively fitted MLIPs can be employed as an efficient interatomic potential to obtain the thermal conductivity and elastic modulus of C2N utilizing classical MD simulations. Moreover, the possibility of employing MLIPs to simulate C2N with point defects has been investigated. By training MLIP with point defect configurations, the mechanical properties of defective structures were studied. Although using the MLIP is more costly than classical interatomic potentials, it could efficiently predict the thermal and mechanical properties of 2D nanostructures.
Environmentsciencecodex.com

Clearing the air: A reduction-based solution to nitrogen pollution with a novel catalyst

Our reliance on fossil fuels as a primary energy source has pushed air pollution to an all-time high, resulting in several environmental and health concerns. Among the major pollutants, nitrogen oxide (NOx) accumulation can cause severe respiratory diseases and imbalance in the Earth's nitrogen cycle. Reducing NOx accumulation is, therefore, an issue of utmost importance.
Physicsarxiv.org

Spectrally stable near-surface implanted nitrogen vacancy centers in diamond and the role of surface proximity

Scalable realizations of quantum network technologies utilizing the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond require creation of optically coherent NV centers in close proximity to a surface for coupling to optical structures. We create single NV centers by $^{15}$N ion implantation and high-temperature vacuum annealing. Origin of the NV centers is established by optically detected magnetic resonance spectroscopy for nitrogen isotope identification. Near lifetime-limited optical linewidths ($<$ 60 MHz) are observed for the majority of the normal-implant (7$^\circ$, $\approx$ 100 nm deep) $^{15}$NV centers. Long-term stability of the NV$^-$ charge state and emission frequency is demonstrated. The effect of NV-surface interaction is investigated by varying the implantation angle for a fixed ion-energy, and thus lattice damage profile. In contrast to the normal implant condition, NVs from an oblique-implant (85$^\circ$, $\approx$ 20 nm deep) exhibit substantially reduced optical coherence. Our results imply that the surface is a larger source of perturbation than implantation damage for shallow implanted NVs. This work supports the viability of ion implantation for formation of optically stable NV centers. However, careful surface preparation will be necessary for scalable defect engineering.
ChemistryNature.com

Reversible formation of coordination bonds in Sn-based metal-organic frameworks for high-performance lithium storage

Sn-based compounds with buffer matrixes possessing high theoretical capacity, low working voltage, and alleviation of the volume expansion of Sn are ideal materials for lithium storage. However, it is challenging to confine well-dispersed Sn within a lithium active matrix because low-melting-point Sn tends to agglomerate. Here, we apply a metal-organic framework (MOF) chemistry between Sn-nodes and lithium active ligands to create two Sn-based MOFs comprising Sn2(dobdc) and Sn2(dobpdc) with extended ligands from H4dobdc (2,5-dioxido-1,4-benzenedicarboxylate acid) to H4dobpdc (4,4’-dioxidobiphenyl-3,3’-dicarboxylate acid) with molecule-level homodispersion of Sn in organic matrixes for lithium storage. The enhanced utilization of active sites and reaction kinetics are achieved by the isoreticular expansion of the organic linkers. The reversible formation of coordination bonds during lithium storage processes is revealed by X-ray absorption fine structure characterization, providing an in-depth understanding of the lithium storage mechanism in coordination compounds.
WildlifeScience Daily

Plant flowering in low-nitrogen soils: A mechanism revealed

Scientists from Japan, Europe and the USA have described a pathway leading to the accelerated flowering of plants in low-nitrogen soils. These findings could eventually lead to increases in agricultural production. Nitrogen is one of the three macronutrients required by plants for growth and development, along with phosphorus and potassium....
Sciencethebrighterside.news

Scientists develop transparent electrode that boosts solar cell efficiency

Developing new ultrathin metal electrodes has allowed researchers to create semitransparent perovskite solar cells that are highly efficient and can be coupled with traditional silicon cells to greatly boost the performance of both devices, said an international team of scientists. The research represents a step toward developing completely transparent solar cells.
Sciencelabroots.com

The Mechanics of a Gliding Microbe, Revealed

Humans have been able to use machines to master movement, but there are many organisms that can get around just fine on their own. There are many organisms that can migrate, too, even microbes. Researchers have now learned more about the movement of bacteria called Mycoplasma mobile, which can employ gliding machinery they carry in their bodies to move around. This work, which was reported in mBio, may advance the design of nanoscale devices.
ChemistryPhys.org

New insights into switchable MOF structures

Metal-organic framework compounds (MOFs) consist of inorganic and organic groups and are characterized by a large number of pores into which other molecules can be incorporated. MOFs are therefore interesting for many applications, for example for the storage of gasses, but also for substance separation, sensor technology or catalysis. Some of these MOF structures react to different guest molecules by changing their structures. They are thus considered switchable.
Sciencepv-magazine.com

Lead-free perovskite solar cell with potential efficiency of 27.4%

Scientists at the Central University of Jharkhand, in India, have simulated a methylammonium tin iodide perovskite solar cell optimized with a hole transport layer (HTL) made of copper (I) oxide (Cu2O) and an electron transport layer (ETL) based on titanium oxide (TiO2). “We are now planning to fabricate the device...
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Tiny Magnetic Particles in Microscopic Fossils Record Ancient Climate Conditions

Fifty-six million years ago, as the Earth’s climate warmed by five to eight degrees C, new land mammals evolved, tropical forests expanded, giant insects and reptiles appeared and the chemistry of the ocean changed. Through it all, bacteria in the ocean in what is now New Jersey kept a record of the changes in their environment through forming tiny magnetic particles. Now, those particles and their record are all that’s left of these microorganisms. Thanks to new research tools, that record is finally being read.
Sciencenewsnetnebraska.org

Space-time crystals, a scientist proposes a new approach to solving an old problem

Relativity tells us that space and time can mix to form a single entity called space-time, which is four-dimensional: three spatial axes and one time axis. However, something on the time axis stands out like a sore thumb. American in connection with a new study he conducted and published in the journal Acta Crystallographica A..[1][2]
ChemistryAPS physics

Effect of intersystem crossing rates and optical illumination on the polarization of nuclear spins close to nitrogen-vacancy centers

Several efforts have been made to polarize the nearby nuclear environment of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers for quantum metrology and quantum information applications. Different methods showed different nuclear spin polarization efficiencies and rely on electronic spin polarization associated to the NV center, which in turn crucially depends on the intersystem crossing. Recently, the rates involved in the intersystem crossing have been measured leading to different transition rate models. Here, we consider the effect of these rates on several nuclear polarization methods based on the level anticrossing, and precession of the nuclear population while the electronic spin is in the.
Physicsarxiv.org

High-Pressure Na3(N2)4, Ca3(N2)4, Sr3(N2)4, and Ba(N2)3 Featuring Nitrogen Dimers with Non-Integer Charges and Anion-Driven Metallicity

Dominique Laniel, Bjoern Winkler, Timofey Fedotenko, Alena Aslandukova, Andrey Aslandukov, Sebastian Vogel, Thomas Meier, Maxim Bykov, Stella Chariton, Konstantin Glazyrin, Victor Milman, Vitali Prakapenka, Wolfgang Schnick, Leonid Dubrovinsky, Natalia Dubrovinskaia. Charged nitrogen dimers are ubiquitous in high-pressure binary metal-nitrogen systems. They are known to possess integer formal charges x varying...