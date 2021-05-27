newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate skeptics not easily persuaded by available evidence, now or later

scienmag.com
 3 days ago

EUGENE, ORE. — May 27, 2021 — Climate skeptics who aren’t persuaded by the existing evidence from climate change are unlikely to change their minds for many years, according to a newly published quantitative study by a University of Oregon environmental economist. The central question posed by the study published...

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Science#Skeptic#Climate Skeptics#Climate Scientists#Climate Policy#Eugene#Moderate Skeptics#Hypothetical Skeptics#Climate Skepticism#Climate Data#Continued Warming#Scientific Sources#Environmental Economists#Effective Public Policy#Mainstream Sources#Source Credibility#Prior Beliefs#Temperature#Evidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentideaspies.com

Climate is now 'everything' - Time

From her perch in the West Wing, Gina McCarthy has been charged by Biden with overseeing a dramatic shift in the way the U.S. pursues action on climate change. Instead of turning to a select few environment-focused agencies to make climate policy, McCarthy and her office are working to infuse climate considerations into everything the Administration does.
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Letter: Changing climate requires action now

As rational as we human beings think we are, we have a tendency to overestimate events that are extremely small in frequency (chances of airline crashes compared to the total air miles traveled) and underestimate events that are monumentally significant (COVID-19 is just like the flu.) It’s part of our mental makeup to rely on beliefs and emotions, which are not necessarily factual. One such event that has been denied and/or considerably underestimated is human driven climate change and the impact it will have on our future.
Environmentholrmagazine.com

5 Books to Better Understand the Ongoing Climate Crisis

To understand more about the ongoing climate crisis here are the top 5 books to better inform you and show you what needs to be done in order for future generations to live in a world as beautiful as the one we see everyday. The climate crisis becomes more palpable...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Settled enough: Climate science, skepticism and prudence

Science is an edifice that is never finished. It is expanded, remodeled and strengthened continually by the efforts of a global community of scientists numbering in the many millions. New gaps and uncertainties become evident even as old ones are filled and narrowed. And, sometimes, long-established understandings are overturned by...
Environmentundark.org

Ep. 55: In Pursuit of Climate-Friendly Refrigerants

Welcome to The Undark Podcast, which will deliver — once a month from September to May — a feature-length exploration of a single topic at the intersection of science and society. In this episode, join science and environmental journalist James Dinneen and podcast host Lydia Chain as they take a tour through the history of refrigerants and the not-so-new alternatives that will replace the potent greenhouse gases commonly used in fridges today.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

“Net Zero” Is A Dangerous Illusion, Say Top Climate Scientists

Net zero. The entire fate of humanity depends on those two words. Why? Because they are the glue that holds all the promises made by the world’s nations in Paris in 2015 together. Oxford Languages defines net zero this way: “A target of completely negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity, to be achieved by reducing emissions and implementing methods of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”
MinoritiesSFGate

What climate science loses without enough Black researchers

Vernon Morris had often felt invisible in a profession defined by observation. As a climate scientist, he's encountered racist behavior at every level of his field. Feelings of isolation marked his early days analyzing atmospheric ozone chemistry, with virtually no Black peers. Morris has weathered groundless police harassment, and repeatedly been mistaken for a janitor when working at NASA decades ago as a grad student. He was once stopped at a science conference, despite wearing a speaker name badge, as he made his way to the podium to give a speech. And Morris has felt the sting of everyday slights, such as when White scientists and students go out of their way to avoid eye contact.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

The climate is moving to greater and greater extremes — acting now can reduce risks

The physical risks of climate change are not just looming in the future but have already become very evident today. Projections of rising global temperatures in a just-released World Meteorological Organization report, along with observations from recent years, underscore that the climate system is not static but moving to greater and greater extremes. The 10 warmest years recorded with thermometers since records began in 1880 (140 years ago) all occur within the last 16 years. These changing global warming statistics patterns are reflected at the regional level, as evidenced by the total domination of dark red “record warm” pixels over dark blue “record cold” pixels (none) in NOAA’s regional temperature map for 2020.
EnvironmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Q&A: Jane Goodall on COVID, resilience and climate change

Jane Goodall, renowned conservationist and winner of this year’s Templeton Prize, has been a pioneer when it comes to respecting nature and animals. Has the pandemic changed her perspective at all? Goodall joined me for a live interview about the lessons that the animal kingdom can teach us about resilience. Here is a lightly edited transcript of our exchange.
EnvironmentAugusta Free Press

Climate Action Alliance of the Valley climate, energy news roundup: May 30

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The excerpt of the Weekly Roundup of Climate and Energy News for the week ending May 30. Forward it to anyone who might be interested. CAAV’s website has an archive of prior posts. Politics and Policy. The New York Times’ Lisa Friedman...
Sciencelabmanager.com

Some Eukaryotes Thriving With Climate Change

Woods Hole, MA — May 27, 2021 — With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big winners, biologically speaking. A new paper that examines two...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate resilience is the new sustainability

As the world tackles climate change, it faces a seemingly intractable problem. Mitigating climate-disaster will require more resilient construction — and yet the building sector already comprises nearly 40 percent of global emissions. So, how can we build the resilient infrastructure we need while also eliminating the carbon footprint of...
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Our Environmental Disaster Begins With Our Words

I was impressed earlier this month by the candor of representatives from the sustainable pet industry, who acknowledged the enormity of their meat problem and the difficulty they face in solving it. But even their candid language reveals the myopia that keeps humans from living in harmony with our environment....
Environmentpanda.org

Funding for nature-based solutions will need to triple to successfully tackle the crises of climate, biodiversity and land

(30 May 2021) The “State of Finance for Nature” report, released this week, finds that investments in nature-based solutions will have to triple next 2030 from current investments to successfully tackle the interlinked climate, biodiversity, and land degradation crises. This will be possible if COVID-19 economic stimulus packages are made more sustainable, and through repurposing harmful agricultural and fossil fuel subsidies and creating other economic and regulatory incentives. In the wake of COVID-19, nature only accounts for only 2.5% of projected economic stimulus spending.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

What is NASA's role in addressing climate change?

Recently, I had the privilege of testifying in the U.S. House of Representatives at a hearing on climate change held by the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. As I sat listening to the statements of the Committee Members and the other witnesses, and the exchange that followed, I could not help but think back to the first time I testified, more than 20 years ago, and I felt simultaneously encouraged and dismayed. Encouraged because the conversation was far more grounded in the scientific consensus than it had been two decades earlier, and the committee members understood and accepted the realities of climate change. Yet, dismayed because I was keenly aware of how much time we have lost — time during which solutions could have been aggressively pursued, which would have made the climate change crisis far more manageable and much less urgent than it is today.
AdvocacyLewiston Morning Tribune

What threatens Earth is not global warming

Global warming is not now and never will be the greatest threat to the health of our nation’s forests, waters and rangelands. It is ironic that it is even being discussed during the current pandemic affecting our planet, especially since a real problem has been affecting us for more than 400 years in this country alone.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Fiery Past Sheds Light on Future of Climate Change

(CN) — A recent discovery of soot and smoke particles within the ice cores from Antarctica has yielded new clues about what the atmosphere of the preindustrial Southern Hemisphere was like, which could have important implications for our future. In a new study published Friday in the journal Science Advances,...