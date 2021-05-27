Cancel
An electronic instrument can be used to detect it

By Mandy Sims
awanireview.com
 8 days ago

In the treatment of patients with mental disorders, follow-up between consultations is essential. The software can be installed on smartphones and alert healthcare professionals if signs of hyperexcitability appear, which is an indication of an anxiety attack. According to the World Health Organization, one in four people in the world...

www.awanireview.com
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Smart device-based electronic platform can continuously monitor mental health

To help patients manage their mental wellness between appointments, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed a smart device-based electronic platform that can continuously monitor the state of hyperarousal, one of the signs of psychiatric distress. They said this advanced technology could read facial cues, analyze voice patterns and integrate readings from built-in vital signs sensors on smartwatches to determine if a patient is under stress.
Sciencehealio.com

Adenoma detection improves by using artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence layered over existing colonoscopy imaging was highly accurate in identifying polyps, according to a poster at Digestive Diseases Week. “It has an overall very high polyp detection rate. It is almost able to identify all, even very diminutive polyps,” Nirav Thosani, MD, MHA, told Healio in an interview. “In our retrospective review — a second look with the help of the AI — we identified several other potential areas that were probably colon polyps that we missed when we were doing colonoscopy without AI.”
San Francisco, CAsciencecodex.com

UCSF improves fetal heart defect detection using machine learning

UC San Francisco researchers have found a way to double doctors' accuracy in detecting the vast majority of complex fetal heart defects in utero - when interventions could either correct them or greatly improve a child's chance of survival - by combining routine ultrasound imaging with machine-learning computer tools. The...
Skin Carearxiv.org

Out-of-Distribution Detection in Dermatology using Input Perturbation and Subset Scanning

Recent advances in deep learning have led to breakthroughs in the development of automated skin disease classification. As we observe an increasing interest in these models in the dermatology space, it is crucial to address aspects such as the robustness towards input data distribution shifts. Current skin disease models could make incorrect inferences for test samples from different hardware devices and clinical settings or unknown disease samples, which are out-of-distribution (OOD) from the training this http URL this end, we propose a simple yet effective approach that detect these OOD samples prior to making any decision. The detection is performed via scanning in the latent space representation (e.g., activations of the inner layers of any pre-trained skin disease classifier). The input samples could also perturbed to maximise divergence of OOD samples. We validate our ODD detection approach in two use cases: 1) identify samples collected from different protocols, and 2) detect samples from unknown disease classes. Additionally, we evaluate the performance of the proposed approach and compare it with other state-of-the-art methods. Furthermore, data-driven dermatology applications may deepen the disparity in clinical care across racial and ethnic groups since most datasets are reported to suffer from bias in skin tone distribution. Therefore, we also evaluate the fairness of these OOD detection methods across different skin tones. Our experiments resulted in competitive performance across multiple datasets in detecting OOD samples, which could be used (in the future) to design more effective transfer learning techniques prior to inferring on these samples.
Public HealthPhysics World

New COVID-19 test works in a second using microfluidics and electronics

A rapid and low-cost test for the virus that causes COVID-19 has been developed by researchers in the US and Taiwan. Featuring a disposable testing cartridge and a reusable circuit board, the team’s portable system can detect the presence of the virus in fluid samples within just 1 s. By adjusting its design, the system could be adapted to test for other diseases.
PetsMedscape News

Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 'With High Accuracy': Study

People infected with SARS-CoV-2 emit a distinct odour that can be detected by specially trained dogs, UK scientists have reported. Results from a phase 1 trial involving six dogs found a sensitivity range of between 82.1% and 94.3%, and a specificity range of 76.4% to 92.0%. Results 'Exceeded Expectation'. The...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

AI Can Detect Scaphoid Fractures on Conventional Radiographs

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A convolutional neural network (CNN) has been developed for detecting scaphoid fractures on radiographs of the hand, wrist, and scaphoid, according to a report published online April 28 in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. Nils Hendrix, from Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis in the Netherlands, and colleagues...
Mental HealthHarvard Health

An instrumental scientist

Jerome Kagan, the Daniel and Amy Starch Research Professor of Psychology Emeritus and a pathbreaking scholar of developmental psychology, never let a good idea pass him by — no matter where he was when it occurred. “He’d be driving down Memorial Drive and have a great idea he wanted to...
Sciencesecuritymagazine.com

Fingerprint technology can detect cocaine use

Dr Melanie Bailey is a fellow of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) at the University of Surrey. Together, with her team, Dr. Bailey has identified differences between the fingerprints of people who touched cocaine compared with those who have ingested the drug, even if the hands are not washed, according to UK Research and Innovation.
ComputersFreethink

Using Deep Learning to Detect Sarcasm

From comedy shows to casual conversations, sarcasm is a commonplace aspect of our lives, but it's still an elusive form of communication to AI. New research — funded in part by DARPA — indicates that might be changing. The challenge: For better or worse, intelligence agencies around the world scan...
Diseases & Treatmentsspectrumlocalnews.com

Research aims to see if Alzheimer's Disease can be detected by your blood

Clairty Clinical Research is trying to make early Alzheimer detection accessible to most people with a simple blood test. “It could be something that could change health care and how we evaluate who needs to be assessed for risk of the disease, preventing actions for those folks, even learning about how their genetics and how it can impact their families,” said site director Lisa Sonneborn.
HealthNews-Medical.net

New electromechanical device can help detect skin disorders non-invasively

By putting a piece of soft, strain-sensing sheet on the skin may be able to detect skin disorders non-invasively and in real-time very soon. A research team co-led by a scientist from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has designed a simple electromechanical device that can be used for deep tissue pathology diagnosis, such as psoriasis, in an automated and non-invasive fashion.
Technologyarxiv.org

Transmitter IQ Skew Calibration using Direct Detection

We propose a transmitter skew calibration based on direct detection of coherent signals with estimation errors of +/-0.2ps, providing a reliable, accurate and low-cost scheme to calibrate skew for coherent transceivers. In October 2019, this work was submitted / was exposed to Optical Fiber Communication Conference 2020 but an acceptance...
Technologydronedj.com

How drones and IoT sensors can galvanize early wildfire detection

The number, frequency, and severity of wildfires have increased dramatically across the world, impacting economies, ecosystems, and communities significantly. But now, new research finds that sensor data from drones and internet-of-things devices can enable early wildfire detection with over 99% accuracy. According to a new study published in the journal...
Softwarearxiv.org

Intrusion Detection using Machine Learning Techniques: An Experimental Comparison

Kathryn-Ann Tait, Jan Sher Khan, Fehaid Alqahtani, Awais Aziz Shah, Fadia Ali Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Wadii Boulila, Jawad Ahmad. Due to an exponential increase in the number of cyber-attacks, the need for improved Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) is apparent than ever. In this regard, Machine Learning (ML) techniques are playing a pivotal role in the early classification of the attacks in case of intrusion detection within the system. However, due to a large number of algorithms available, the selection of the right method is a challenging task. To resolve this issue, this paper analyses some of the current state-of-the-art intrusion detection methods and discusses their pros and cons. Further, a review of different ML methods is carried out with four methods showing to be the most suitable one for classifying attacks. Several algorithms are selected and investigated to evaluate the performance of IDS. These IDS classifies binary and multiclass attacks in terms of detecting whether or not the traffic has been considered as benign or an attack. The experimental results demonstrate that binary classification has greater consistency in their accuracy results which ranged from 0.9938 to 0.9977, while multiclass ranges from 0.9294 to 0.9983. However, it has been also observed that multiclass provides the best results with the algorithm k-Nearest neighbor giving an accuracy score of 0.9983 while the binary classification highest score is 0.9977 from Random Forest. The experimental results demonstrate that multiclass classification produces better performance in terms of intrusion detection by specifically differentiating between the attacks and allowing a more targeted response to an attack.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

New method of seeing graphene growing using a standard electron microscope

Researchers from the University of Surrey have revealed a new method that enables common laboratory scanning electron microscopes to see graphene growing over a microchip surface in real time. This discovery, published in ACS Applied Nano Materials, could create a path to control the growth of graphene in production factories...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New use of imaging technique could allow early detection of aortic aneurysms

Ibaraki, Japan - Ascending thoracic aortic aneurisms (aTAAs) occur when the walls of the aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body, weaken and begin to bulge. This can result in rupture or dissection (a tear in the aortic wall), leading to life-threatening bleeding and death. Sometimes these complications can occur before any symptoms of the aneurysm appear. However, an international team led by Hiromi Yanagisawa at the University of Tsukuba and Katja Schenke-Layland at Eberhard Karls University, Tübingen have used Raman microspectroscopy (an analysis technique that uses Raman scattering to probe the structure of atoms and molecules) and Raman imaging to identify signatures in the fibers of the aortic wall that indicate the presence of an aneurysm.
CancerScience Daily

'Electronic nose' accurately sniffs out hard-to-detect cancers

An odor-based test that sniffs out vapors emanating from blood samples was able to distinguish between benign and pancreatic and ovarian cancer cells with up to 95 percent accuracy, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Penn's Perelman School of Medicine. The findings suggest...
PetsPosted by
Tyla

Specialist Bio-Detection Dogs Can Sniff Out Covid, Study Shows

Dogs could be able to sniff out Covid-19, a new study has shown. The research, conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), has found that individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have a specific scent which trained bio-detection dogs can spot. And it looks as if...