Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion Tomorrow

By Editorial
technical420.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, announced it will be hosting a live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, and Vice President of Corporate Development, James Williams. The virtual fireside conversation will take place on Thursday, May 27th at 1:00 pm ET and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.

technical420.com
