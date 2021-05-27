Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion Tomorrow
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, announced it will be hosting a live fireside discussion between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, and Vice President of Corporate Development, James Williams. The virtual fireside conversation will take place on Thursday, May 27th at 1:00 pm ET and all those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.technical420.com