Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion Tomorrow

Laser Focus World Editor in Chief John Lewis had a lively conversation with the CEO of Coherent, Andy Mattes, a native German who had taken over the leadership of Coherent from John Ambroseo in April 2020. That was in the middle of the first COVID-19 wave; accordingly, Lewis’ first question addressed that challenge. Mattes said he created a steering committee with weekly meetings to review employee safety, manufacturing readiness, supply chain, customer reactions, and service—“the whole gamut.” The revenue numbers went down between April and June 2020, but have recovered strongly ever since. “In some cases, we're actually above pre-COVID levels,” Mattes said (see figure).