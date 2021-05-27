Cuomo: NY Paid Sick Leave Covers Employees Recovery Time From COVID Vaccine

newsbreak-logo
The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state’s Paid Sick Leave Law. According to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, among unvaccinated Americans, 48 percent say they are concerned they “might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more.” This group includes nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of unvaccinated Hispanic adults and over half of Black adults, or 55 percent.

Monroe County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Monroe County Targets Zip Codes in Vaccine Push

Monroe County officials are targeting under vaccinated zip codes. News 10 NBC reports vaccine incentives don’t seem to be working in some parts of the county. Instead, County Executive Adam Bello says the plan is, quote – meeting people where they are. The county is using information from FL Vaccine Hub dot org to find areas where vaccinations are lagging. The highest vaccination rates are in the affluent suburbs, including Pittsford, West Henrietta and Fairport.
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County COVID Update

The Steuben County Public Health Department reports five new COVID cases in the county this week. That brings the total to just under 69-hundred since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 77 active cases. Vaccination clinics will be held next week at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath, the Hornell Community Arts Center, Hornell High School and Addison High School.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
FL Radio Group

DiNapoli Warns of Retirement Scam

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli warns retirees not to fall for a pension fund scam. He says some retirees are receiving text messages or other communications asking them for payments to, quote – upgrade the fund. He says anyone receiving such a message should contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Click here to learn more about the scam.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Rental Assistance Program Begins Tuesday

The state will begin accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides payments to low and moderate income tenants who have gotten behind on the rent due to the COVID pandemic. The city of Geneva website has information on the program.
Schuyler County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County Lists Six Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Schuyler County Public Health has the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up:. · Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Watkins Glen Community Center <https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=C2D7FCE651300356E0530A6C7C1524EB>. o The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. o Adults 18 and older are...
KidsPosted by
FL Radio Group

State Now Offering SUNY/CUNY Scholarships for Teens to Get Vaccinated

Another incentive from the state to get teenagers vaccinated for COVID-19. The ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive is designed for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning Thursday. Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners.
BusinessPosted by
FL Radio Group

$3.5 Billion in Assistance for New York Renters and Small Businesses Available on June 1st

$3.5 billion in assistance for New York renters and small businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rental assistance program makes up to $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance available for struggling New Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the program will be accepted starting June 1 for eligible New Yorkers who are behind on their rent and have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide assistance with up to 12 months of past-due rent, 3 months of prospective rental assistance and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. The program is expected to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households.
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

County Execs Talk Covid Issues

A bi-partisan group of county executives across the state will hold a virtual news conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the status of COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout, the American Rescue Plan, and the ongoing emergency response from counties. New York State Association of Counties Deputy Director Mark LaVigne says the...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Mixed Numbers in April Unemployment Report

The state labor department’s April unemployment report has mixed numbers for Cayuga County. The labor market has grown over the past year, but the county’s job force has shrunk. The jobless rate last month was 5.4%, well below the 16.6% rate last April. The number of unemployed residents plummeted from...
Mental HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

Katko Hosting Virtual Mental Health Discussion

Cong. John Katko will co-host a virtual mental health discussion on Thursday evening. Cong. Katko and California Democrat Grace Napolitano, the co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Mental Health Caucus, will be joined by television host Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. Luis Garcia in a Facebook Live discussion on children’s mental health and suicide prevention amid the ongoing pandemic.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...