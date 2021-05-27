Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,237.00

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).