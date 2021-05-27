newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Wrestling Star & FTW Champion Brian Cage Comes To Comic Con Revolution

By Mark Perry
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW WRESTLING STAR & FTW CHAMPION BRIAN CAGE COMES TO COMIC CON REVOLUTION THIS DECEMBER 18 & 19, 2021. We are proud to announce the appearance of All Elite Wrestling Star Brian Cage at Comic Con Revolution at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario California this December 18 & 19, 2021! Making his first appearance at CCR, Brian Cage is bringing his fiery intensity to meet attendees all weekend long. Be sure not to miss The Machine as he signs autographs and takes selfies with fans.

prowrestlingnewshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftw#Combat#Star#Aew Wrestling Star Ftw#Aew Wrestling Star Ftw#Ccr#The Inland Empire#Autograph Selfie Combo#Comic Con Revolution#Wrestlers#Cosplayers#Autographs#Artists#Combos#Writers#Elite#Voice Actors#Selfies#December#Ontario California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Forbes

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, News And Notes As Jon Moxley Walks Out To ‘Wild Thing’

AEW Dynamite advertised a major show, one week after Blood and Guts, with three championship matches promoted. In addition to The Pinnacle’s Coronation, Jon Moxley—who now walks out to “Wild Thing,” by The Troggs—defended his NJPW United States Championship against Yuji Nagata, Miro challenged Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and SCU challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2021 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start with a Buy In at 7 p.m. ET with the main card showing at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

The Young Bucks: The master trolls of AEW and wrestling

The Young Bucks have consistently been the subject of praise and ridicule since the beginning of their wrestling careers. They have evolved over the years and that evolution has culminated with them as the top tag team in AEW. Now entrenched as heels, they have stepped up their game and...
WWE411mania.com

Josh Alexander on Nearly Retiring From Wrestling After His Neck Injury

– During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspectives Podcast, Impact Wrestling star and X-Division champion Josh Alexander discussed his career, coming out of retirement and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Josh Alexander on fans chanting “headgear” during Kevin Owens’ farewell ROH show: “So the headgear thing happened...
WWEComicBook

AEW Star Threatens to Quit the Company

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR haven't been back in the AEW World Tag Team Championship picture since they dropped the titles to The Young Bucks at Full Gear last November. The Bucks have since offered title shots to The Acclaimed, The Inner Circle (twice), Death Triangle, SCU and The Varsity Blonds, then last week pitched defending the titles against the makeshift team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Harwood made the bold claim on Wednesday that if the two got a tag title match before FTR, he'd quit the business.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Shota Umino Returning To Revolution Pro Wrestling This Summer

Shota Umino is coming back to RevPro. During Revolution Pro Wrestling's Epic Encounters 11 event it was announced that New Japan young lion Shota Umino will return to RevPro as part of his excursion this summer. An exact return date was not given. Umino left for excursion in September 2019,...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Wrestling With Edwards Episode 42: Interview With Indie Wrestling Star Billie Starkz

Wrestling With Edwards returns for a surprise episode as Scotty had the pleasure to interview one of wrestling’s fastest rising stars, Billie Starkz. In this interview, the discussion ranges from experiences as part of Game Changer Wrestling’s The Collective, to Starkz’s beginnings as a wrestler, down to sharing some awesome stories about Nick Gage. Here’s the full rundown:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview: Christian Cage In Action, Two Title Matches

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. On tonight’s show, the entire Double or Nothing (May 30) PPV card will be revealed. Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage. Below is the current lineup:. * The Inner Circle...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Star Dealing With Appendicitis

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards is dealing with appendicitis. Edwards was in Nashville, TN earlier this week and word going around is that he is dealing with the illness. There is no word yet on if Edwards will have his appendix removed now....
TV Showsnewsnationusa.com

News On Why AEW Dynamite Is Moving To TBS, “Financial Upside” For AEW? – Wrestling Inc.

The NHL factored into the decision to move AEW programming from TNT to TBS in 2022. As noted earlier, WarnerMedia announced today that a new AEW Rampage show will premiere on Friday, August 13. The one-hour show will air each Friday night at 10pm ET. It was also announced that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will move to TBS beginning in 2022. While the two AEW TV shows will air on TBS moving forward in 2022, TNT will continue to air 4 AEW “supercard specials” per year. You can click here to read comments from AEW and WarnerMedia officials, including AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

NJPW Stars To Wrestle On AEW Dark: Elevation

The Forbidden Door continues to be open for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Following the appearance of Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite last week, the promotion announced on Twitter that New Japan stars Ren Narita and Rocky Romero will be appearing on the next edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Gives Tryouts To SEVERAL Wrestlers Who Have Wrestled For AEW

AEW doesn’t sign wrestlers who work Dark tapings to exclusive deals. Someone in WWE might be watching those shows because the company’s recent set of tryouts featured a ton of people who have appeared for AEW in recent memory. According to Fightful Select, WWE’s recent male tryouts were headlined by...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Tessa Blanchard Spotted Training With AEW Star

Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and her husband, Daga, were spotted training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy on Tuesday. AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared a picture on Twitter and wrote the following caption:. Had some special guests come train today at @AcademyRhodes @Tess_Blanchard @Daga_wrestler @VertVixen @jazminallure Thanks guys for...
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Results (5/17): Brian Cage vs Mike Sydal

This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation opens up with Paul Wight and AEW announcer Tony Schiavone welcoming the fans to another jam-packed edition of the program. We are then sent to ringside for the first match of the evening. Jungle Boy def. Adrian Alanis in a Singles Match. AEW...
WWE411mania.com

Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss, More Announced for This Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW has announced the first four matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of AEW Dark. The show debuts on Tuesday, May 25 on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. New matchups include Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss and more. You can view that current lineup below:. * Brian...