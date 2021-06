VFW Post No. 2591 will place flags on veteran graves at 7 a.m. Saturday at Crown Hill Cemetery. The flags will be at the cemetery and help is needed in placing them at the headstones. Flags will be removed at 5 p.m. Monday. If a grave is missed, call Larry Brooks at 660-620-1044 or Larry Stevenson at 660-473-9226. Breakfast will be served Saturday morning at the VFW, 121 S. Ohio Ave., following the flag placement.