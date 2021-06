Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? You’re obviously going to want an answer to that question and here, we’re happy to provide that!. Unfortunately, we are not providing something that constitutes as good news — there is, after all, no new episode on the air. The show is on hiatus now until we get around to Sunday, June 6 with an episode entitled “Armed and Dangerous.” There is a lot of dramatic stuff coming in this episode, especially when you think about Luke Fox’s life being in jeopardy. Don’t be shocked if the majority of the episode revolves around that in some shape or form.