SNAPSHOTS: Vitaly Abramov decides to head home to Russia to play in KHL ... Mike Reilly has been nice fit for Bruins

Matt Vautour of Mass Live: Boston Bruins pending UFA defenseman Mike Reilly sounds optimistic that he’ll be back with the Bruins next season. “I think it’s mutual right now, between us, to try and get something done. I definitely want to stay here, for sure,” Reilly said. “There’s been some talks, but since day one it’s been an easy transition for me to come in and just get used to everything, how they run the ship down here. It’s been great so far, and hopefully, stuff can work out.”