SNAPSHOTS: Vitaly Abramov decides to head home to Russia to play in KHL ... Mike Reilly has been nice fit for Bruins
The Ottawa Senators will have one less restricted free agent to deal with during the off-season. Winger Vitaly Abramov, who suited up for only two games with the club this season and hasn’t really lived up to expectations, signed with the Kontintental Hockey League’s Traktor Chelaybinsk on Wednesday morning. He finished with seven goals and 19 points with the club’s AHL affiliate in Belleville this season.www.wiartonecho.com