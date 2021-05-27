newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Guess where Bazooka gum came from…

By Rocky Mountain Jew
ijn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Chew on this: One of America’s favorite gum brands was originally a Jewish-owned tobacco business. In 1891, Morris Chigorinsky emigrated from Russia to the US, where in the early 1900s he assumed control of the American Leaf Tobacco Company. But by 1938 — by then Chigorinsky had changed his surname to Shorin — the business was flailing. His four sons decided to save the family from certain penury by starting a new penny candy business, Topps Chewing Gum Inc., with the name borrowed from an eponymous Chattanooga candy company they purchased.

www.ijn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gum#Chewing Gum#Tobacco#Jewish#Topps Chewing Gum Inc#Dubble Bubble#Seinfeld#Nbc#Islico Ltd#Lieber Co#Strauss Elite#The Jerusalem Post#Fleer#Bazooka Bubble Gum#Pink Rocks#Nostalgic 1980s Graphics#Snack Mashups#Candy Enthusiasts#Comic Strips#Vintage Strips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Topps
Related
New York City, NYLockport Union-Sun

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Business Highlights: AT&T-Discovery merger, downtown outlook

Oprah and CNN: AT&T is merging media business with Discovery. NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. telecom giant AT&T Inc. is combining its WarnerMedia operations with Discovery Inc. The deal will marry the likes of HBO and CNN with HGTV and Oprah Winfrey. And it’s another illustration of the head-spinning speed in which streaming has transformed the media world. The $43 billion agreement was announced Monday after AT&T CEO John Stankey and his Discovery counterpart, David Zaslav, worked out the details in Zaslav’s Manhattan brownstone over the past two months. The hope for the newly merged company is that with a wider array of material than either can offer on its own, it can join Netflix, Amazon and Disney among top streamers.
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYwtmj.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!