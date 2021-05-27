Guess where Bazooka gum came from…
NEW YORK — Chew on this: One of America’s favorite gum brands was originally a Jewish-owned tobacco business. In 1891, Morris Chigorinsky emigrated from Russia to the US, where in the early 1900s he assumed control of the American Leaf Tobacco Company. But by 1938 — by then Chigorinsky had changed his surname to Shorin — the business was flailing. His four sons decided to save the family from certain penury by starting a new penny candy business, Topps Chewing Gum Inc., with the name borrowed from an eponymous Chattanooga candy company they purchased.www.ijn.com