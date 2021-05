The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.