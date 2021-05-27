Students in Charleston, Ireland connect through transatlantic voyage of 'miniboat'
Four years since it was set to sea, Harbor View Elementary School students are awaiting the return of a small wooden boat called the HVES Cruiser from Cork, Ireland. The 3-foot-long “miniboat” was launched in the Atlantic Ocean on May 10, 2017, as part of a project led by Lisa Laughlin, who was a teacher of gifted and talented students at the time. After 154 days at sea, the boat landed on the shore of Duvillaun More, a remote island off the western coast of Ireland.www.postandcourier.com