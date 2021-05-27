Students in Charleston, Ireland connect through transatlantic voyage of 'miniboat'

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.