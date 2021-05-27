Cancel
Clemson, SC

I do realize Trevor Lawrence left Clemson, yes, of course

But please don't deliberately miss the point; I thought Trevor was a good example because he was so talented & seemed to be universally liked, didn't get into trouble, etc. Re: Bill introduced would allow college athletes to form unions. Re: Bill introduced would allow college athletes to form unions.

Daily Herald

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has...
Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville. During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few...
Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
Jaguars host Rookie Mini-Camp this weekend

Saturday started with a bang: jersey numbers were finally revealed for the Jaguars' nine, 2021 draftees and their additional, six undrafted free agent signees. The one that caught seemingly every fan's eyes: number one. Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick in this April's Draft, will rock the No. 1 for the first time in his career in his first season in Jacksonville.
Clemson's Turk Pettit claims NCAA Division I individual title

With eight of the top amateur players in the world and 10 Walker Cup members representing their teams at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, the odds of Turk Pettit winning the individual championship were probably longer than the distance between the Clemson campus and the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
CBS Sports predicts Trevor Lawrence to go 5-12 in rookie year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are putting the hopes of their franchise in the hands of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who they drafted first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the first year isn’t a lock of how things are going to go, they will set a tone moving forward. And CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr has made his prediction of how Year 1 will go.
Trevor Lawrence/young man changes name to honor TLaw

189988894_293194075784427_4899461179018730459_n.jpg(111.7 K) 187522363_495548995091571_3431766678038359588_n.jpg(288.7 K) A Clemson family that lives in the lower part of the state has been fostering a couple of youngsters for a few years and have now moved through the legal adoption process. Once the young man learned he was going to be adopted, he wanted to change his first name to Trevor to honor his favorite football player. Clemson came through with a couple of signed prints from Trevor to honor the occasion and I thought you would enjoy the pictures. (Special thanks to Tracy Swinney for helping with this).
Lawrence, Etienne to have nicer facilities in Jax than Clemson's

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are about to take a step up in facilities despite the fact Clemson boasts one of the top facilities in the nation. The Jaguars announced plans to build a “Football Performance Center” that will open in the summer of 2023. The new facility will rival...
Re: TNET: Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson Bobblehead released

Who is that? Looks like the love child of John Elway and Val Kilmer. Re: TNET: Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson Bobblehead released. Re: TNET: Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson Bobblehead released. It does look like a fat faced love child of John Elway. Perhaps this is an alternative universe...