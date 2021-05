Roberts recently recognized faculty for outstanding performance during the 2020-2021 academic year. The following faculty awards were presented virtually:. The Barbara S. Muller Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence is presented annually to faculty members in recognition of effective teaching. From the School of Arts and Humanities, Prof. Scot Bennett; from the School of Business, Prof. Glen Willock; from the School of Education and Social Work, Prof. Kris Consiglio; from the School of Natural and Social Sciences, Dr. Bethany Claes; and from the School of Nursing, Dr. Santhiny Rajamohan.