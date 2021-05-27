Attempt to Identify Suspects in Burglary & Theft

This unique and thought provoking eight-week course is aimed at adults from the ages of 18 and beyond. Its goal is to educate the public on the various aspects of police work within the City of Opelika - the various divisions, the training officers must go through, the dangers faced by Opelika 's force on a daily basis. Each week participants have the opportunity to listen to officers from various divisions in the force relate their duties, the training and experience required for that particular division. Members are given hand outs filled with more information and statistics and they also get a "hands on" experience to give them a feel for what it is like to wear a badge in the City of Opelika.