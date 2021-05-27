Maple Leafs hope to end series as Tavares back skating
There was a good reminder Thursday morning what a first round win for the Maple Leafs would mean for an important teammate. Forty-five minutes before the main morning skate prior to Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens, captain John Tavares was skating, his first time on ice a week after being stretchered off the same Scotiabank Arena pad. Tavares, who visited the team’s practice facility the day before, was concussed and suffered a knee injury in Game 1. He was joined by fellow injured forward Nick Foligno and according to coach Sheldon Keefe, participated in the pre-game meeting as part of his gradual recovery.www.wiartonecho.com