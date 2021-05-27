Maple Leafs hope to end series as Tavares back skating

Nick Foligno won’t be with the Maple Leafs for a couple of days, while FrederikAndersen is trying to come back by way of the farm. Winger Foligno was last seen struggling off the ice Monday night in Montreal with what the club said was an upper body injury. After practice Wednesday, coach Sheldon Keefe would only say the right winger was day-to-day, not available for Thursday night’s home game against the Habs and likely not Saturday for the season finale of the series versus the same team.