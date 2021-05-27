Cancel
Sydney Crosby continues to overcome frustration

By London Dickinson
awanireview.com
 8 days ago

Winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 now seems out of reach in the mind and mind of Sydney Crosby, whose Pittsburgh penguins find themselves on vacation. Again this year, the team led by coach Mike Sullivan did not look old in the qualifiers. As was the case in the previous two seasons, you couldn’t win a single round. In 2019, the “pens” were swept away by New Yorkers and this spring bowed in front of them again, losing 5-3 in the sixth and final match of the Premier League. Turn, Wed.

