CUMROCKET CRYPTO Price Tops $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (CUMMIES)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.