CUMROCKET CRYPTO Price Tops $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (CUMMIES)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $60.63 million and approximately $241,289.00 worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.17 Million

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $18.17 million and $370,312.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $141.61 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $141.61 million and $13.03 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Reaches $8.86 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dusk Network Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $44.86 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matryx (MTX) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Matryx has a total market cap of $823,677.35 and $3,977.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0760 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $501,758.76 and approximately $7,694.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.34 million and $40,040.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $138.39 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Essentia Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $214,789.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $4,601.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 52% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $4.33 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00012057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $501,137.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Monavale (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $540.00 or 0.01502626 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $13,835.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.93 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $729,672.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Reaches $115.92 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $115.92 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,926.89 or 0.05455019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Yield Market Cap Achieves $401,541.51 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $401,541.51 and $999.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00011225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Cap of $33.38 Million (mSLV)

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Golos Blockchain (GLS) Achieves Market Cap of $548,657.06

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $548,657.06 and $151.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $881,352.94 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $881,352.94 and approximately $1.87 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $18,610.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $101.68 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.