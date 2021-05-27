Celebrating lives of service and ministry: Fifteen priests in the archdiocese mark special milestones

Msgr. Frank Giroir recently celebrated his 40th ordination anniversary, sharing the big event with friends at family at St. Anselm Catholic Church in Madisonville on May 15. He offered special words of appreciation to friends and family members who have supported his priesthood career. He said that “canon law states that you can only be ordained a priest if there is a need. He is a priest because of all the people he serves. He is a priest because of all of them.”