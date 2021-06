TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRGFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6AOTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF. VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation(TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow"or the "Company")is pleased to report that the Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) surface geophysical survey at the Rosales Copper Project has identified large, near-surface conductive anomaly targets and prompted the Company to plan its first drill campaign at the project. Furthermore, based on the results to date the Company has applied for an additional 900 hectares of concessions adjacent to the southern boundaries of the project area (See Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3gMWFmC).