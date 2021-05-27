newsbreak-logo
First Lady Jill Biden encourages college partnerships, Ohio lottery incentive, to boost vaccination rates

Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, are looking for creative solutions to encourage Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden visited a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Grand Rapids Community College’s DeVos Campus on Thursday, a week after her husband made his first visit to Michigan as president. The first lady promoted partnerships between community colleges and retail pharmacies making it easier for people to get vaccinated as the White House seeks to inoculate 70% of the American adult population by July 4.

